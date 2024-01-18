Universal Orlando’s 2024 Mardi Gras Concert Artists Announced

Universal Orlando’s 2024 Mardi Gras concert series artists have been announced.
What’s Happening:
- Artists returning from previous years include DJ Khaled, Luis Fonsi, Queen Latifah, and Barenaked Ladies.
- Fans can catch these concerts starting at 8:30 at Universal Studios Florida’s Music Plaza stage, close to Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit.
- Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval starts Feb. 3 and runs through April 7 at Universal Studios Florida.
- These concerts are included in the price of admission to the theme park.
Concert Lineup:
- Feb. 3: Walker Hayes
- Feb. 10: The All-American Rejects
- Feb. 17: Elle King
- Feb. 18: KC and the Sunshine Band
- Feb. 24: Barenaked Ladies
- March 2: DJ Khaled
- March 9: Ava Max
- March 10: Queen Latifah
- March 16: Luis Fonsi
- March 17: Zedd
