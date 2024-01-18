Universal Orlando’s 2024 Mardi Gras Concert Artists Announced

by |
Tags: , ,

Universal Orlando’s 2024 Mardi Gras concert series artists have been announced.

What’s Happening:

  • Universal Orlando’s 2024 Mardi Gras concert series artists have been revealed.
  • Artists returning from previous years include DJ Khaled,  Luis Fonsi, Queen Latifah, and Barenaked Ladies.
  • Fans can catch these concerts starting at 8:30 at Universal Studios Florida’s Music Plaza stage, close to Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit.
  • Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval starts Feb. 3 and runs through April 7 at Universal Studios Florida.
  • These concerts are included in the price of admission to the theme park.

Concert Lineup:

  • Feb. 3: Walker Hayes
  • Feb. 10: The All-American Rejects
  • Feb. 17: Elle King
  • Feb. 18: KC and the Sunshine Band
  • Feb. 24: Barenaked Ladies
  • March 2: DJ Khaled
  • March 9: Ava Max
  • March 10: Queen Latifah
  • March 16: Luis Fonsi
  • March 17: Zedd

Planning a Trip?:

  • If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.

Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy