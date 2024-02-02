Celebrate Lunar New Year With Special Seasonal Menu at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Hollywood & Dine Eatery

Universal Studios Hollywood has introduced a specialty seasonal menu at their quick service eatery, Hollywood & Dine to celebrate 2024’s Lunar New Year.

What’s Happening:

Like other seasonal celebrations at Universal Studios Hollywood, the park is celebrating Lunar New Year with a specially themed takeover of the park’s Hollywood & Dine quick service location.

Throughout the month of February, park guests can head to the eatery for a speciality menu celebrating the Lunar New Year.

Specialty items include noodle dishes, mocktails, cocktails, and more, all to celebrate Lunar New Year at the park.

Menu:

Pork Ramen Noodles

Longevity Noodles

Orange Chicken

Black Pepper Beef

Golden Dragon Corn Dog

Pork Shu Mai

Vegetable Spring Rolls

Chicken Egg Roll

Lucky Lunar Cookie

Long Life Sugar Donut

Baby Dragon Mocktail

Dragon’s Breath Cocktail

Golden Mango Tea

Fortune Cookie Frappe

Hollywood and Dine is located in the Upper Lot near Universal Plaza and the street leading to the Waterworld Stunt Show. The restaurant gives park guests the chance to dine like the stars and let their taste buds enjoy a selection of seasonal favorites and delicious culinary dishes, like those celebrating Lunar New Year.

And speaking of Lunar New Year, nearby, guests should also make a plan to also visit Hello Kitty in her Lunar New Year attire, as she typically greets guests near the dining location. Be sure to check the Universal Studios App once you get to the park for her appearance schedule.