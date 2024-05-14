Universal Studios Hollywood Hosting Pass Member Park Takeover on June 5th

Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Members can dance the night away and enjoy exclusive access to attractions during this year’s Pass Member Park Takeover.

What’s Happening:

This year’s Pass Member Park Takeover will take place on the night of June 5th, 2024 from 8:00 p.m.–midnight.

Dive into the fun with your favorite rides and attractions, character meet-and-greets, photo ops, outdoor Sprite Chill Lounge, themed games, DJ’s, silent disco, and more.

Admission is free with a valid Annual or Season Pass, however an advance online reservation is required, and space is limited.

RSVP starting Wednesday, May 22nd after 11:15 a.m. to secure your spot!

Not all attractions will be open for the entirety of the evening, with three notable early closures being: Studio Tour last departure at 9:15 p.m. Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge closes at 10:00 p.m. Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey closes at 11:15 p.m.

Silver Annual Pass and Season Pass Members will receive a 15% discount on food and merchandise (after 8:00 p.m) on June 5th only.

As an extra treat for Pass Members, the Summer Peach Sprite will be available for purchase only at Hollywood & Dine and Jurassic Cafe throughout the month of June. It's a hidden gem not listed on the menu—just request it by name.

For more details on the event, check out this FAQ