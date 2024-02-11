Videos: Universal Orlando’s 2024 Mardi Gras Celebration (Parade & Food Preview)

Universal Studios Orlando’s annual Mardi Gras festival is back in action. Now through April 7th, the streets will be filled with dancers, delicious food, special entertainment, and enough beads to leave you never needing to buy another piece of jewelry again.

The nightly parade always includes various themes, with the elements taking their place amongst the floats (earth, wind, fire, water, sun, and moon). Of course, classic purple, green, and gold colors also line the streets as the beads are thrown to guests.

Watch: Full 2024 Mardi Gras Parade

On top of all the exciting entertainment offerings, the menu of new food options throughout the park grows during the festival. We had the opportunity to get a preview from executive chef Jens Dahlmann of all the food and drinks joining in the festivities.

Watch: Food and Beverage at Mardi Gras 2024

