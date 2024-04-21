Incident Aboard World Famous Studio Tour At Universal Studios Hollywood Leaves Over A Dozen Injured

Over a dozen people are injured after an accident involving the world famous Studio Tram Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood, according to KTLA.

What’s Happening:

An incident took place last night aboard the world famous Universal Studios Tram at Universal Studios Hollywood

The tram reportedly crashed on Saturday night, with local authorities responding to the theme park at around 9:13 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

On scene, emergency crews found 15 people injured at the scene after the crash, which involved a studio tour tram vehicle.

According to authorities, most of the injured were found with minor injuries while at least one person was found with critical injuries. They were all transported to a local hospital for treatment.

At this time, it’s unclear what caused the tram’s collision or if any other vehicles were involved. Officials with the California Highway Patrol are leading the investigation into what caused the incident.

This is a developing story, please stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for more details.

