Utah’s fantasy-themed Evermore Park is permanently closed, according to KSL.
What's Happening:
- The fantasy-themed amusement park Evermore Park in Pleasant Grove is currently closed, according to the landlord.
- Officials confirmed that it faced challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and could not continue operations.
- Evermore Park was a “year-round fantasy adventure experience where guests accomplished adventures or quests in a medieval and Victorian-inspired village.”
- Something new will be coming to the property, though.
- The property owner, Brandon Fugal, said, "The real estate where Evermore Park was located is being repositioned to unveil a new attraction and project that is going to be announced.”
- Fugal continued to say, "They have defaulted and have been evicted from the property. In the wake of these challenges, I am confidentially working with a new enterprise that will be unveiling exciting new plans. Anyone who follows what I am involved in in the commercial real estate sector knows that I don't do anything halfway. I have a track record for representing the most upscale projects in Utah, and this will be no different. We're looking forward to opening a new chapter in the months ahead."
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com