Utah’s Fantasy Themed Evermore Park is Permanently Closed

by |
Tags: ,

Utah’s fantasy-themed Evermore Park is permanently closed, according to KSL.

What's Happening:

  • The fantasy-themed amusement park Evermore Park in Pleasant Grove is currently closed, according to the landlord.
  • Officials confirmed that it faced challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and could not continue operations.
  • Evermore Park was a “year-round fantasy adventure experience where guests accomplished adventures or quests in a medieval and Victorian-inspired village.”
  • Something new will be coming to the property, though.
  • The property owner, Brandon Fugal, said, "The real estate where Evermore Park was located is being repositioned to unveil a new attraction and project that is going to be announced.”
  • Fugal continued to say, "They have defaulted and have been evicted from the property. In the wake of these challenges, I am confidentially working with a new enterprise that will be unveiling exciting new plans. Anyone who follows what I am involved in in the commercial real estate sector knows that I don't do anything halfway. I have a track record for representing the most upscale projects in Utah, and this will be no different. We're looking forward to opening a new chapter in the months ahead."

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy