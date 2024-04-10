Utah’s fantasy-themed Evermore Park is permanently closed, according to KSL.

What's Happening:

The fantasy-themed amusement park Evermore Park in Pleasant Grove is currently closed, according to the landlord.

Officials confirmed that it faced challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and could not continue operations.

Evermore Park was a “year-round fantasy adventure experience where guests accomplished adventures or quests in a medieval and Victorian-inspired village.”

Something new will be coming to the property, though.

The property owner, Brandon Fugal, said, "The real estate where Evermore Park was located is being repositioned to unveil a new attraction and project that is going to be announced.”

Fugal continued to say, "They have defaulted and have been evicted from the property. In the wake of these challenges, I am confidentially working with a new enterprise that will be unveiling exciting new plans. Anyone who follows what I am involved in in the commercial real estate sector knows that I don't do anything halfway. I have a track record for representing the most upscale projects in Utah, and this will be no different. We're looking forward to opening a new chapter in the months ahead."