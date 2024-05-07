Vanilla Ice Will Wrap Up Busch Gardens Tampa’s Food & Wine Festival Concert Series

The final artist has been revealed for Busch Gardens Tampa's Food & Wine Festival Concert series.
What’s Happening:
- The Food & Wine Festival has had an amazing concert line-up, with big names hitting the stage at Busch Gardens Tampa.
- On Sunday, May 19, 2024, that spot on their website was listed as to be announced until now.
- Vanilla Ice will be hitting the stage at 6 p.m., wrapping up the final concert of this festival.
- This popular American rapper has hits like “Ice Ice Baby” and “Play That Funky Music."
- Concerts are included in the price of admission, but if you're wanting to get the best seats, you can upgrade to reserve seating.
Other Concerts Still to Come:
- Grupo Mania on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 7 p.m.
- Lynyrd Skynyrd on Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 6 p.m.
- Flo Rida on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 7 p.m.
Food & Wine Festival Sampler Lanyard:
- Unlock the tastiest culinary experience with the ultimate foodie tool: the Food & Wine Festival Sampler Lanyard.
- Starting at $70 and redeemable at the numerous cabins located throughout the park, Sampler Lanyards provide convenience and offer the best value for guests with options of 10 and 15 items.
- An exclusive 18-item sampler for the same price as a 15-item is available for all Pass Members.
- Guests must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages.
