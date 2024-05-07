Vanilla Ice Will Wrap Up Busch Gardens Tampa’s Food & Wine Festival Concert Series

The final artist has been revealed for Busch Gardens Tampa's Food & Wine Festival Concert series.

What’s Happening:

The Food & Wine Festival has had an amazing concert line-up, with big names hitting the stage at Busch Gardens Tampa.

On Sunday, May 19, 2024, that spot on their website was listed as to be announced until now.

Vanilla Ice will be hitting the stage at 6 p.m., wrapping up the final concert of this festival.

This popular American rapper has hits like “Ice Ice Baby” and “Play That Funky Music."

Concerts are included in the price of admission, but if you're wanting to get the best seats, you can upgrade

Other Concerts Still to Come:

Grupo Mania on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd on Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 6 p.m.

Flo Rida on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Food & Wine Festival Sampler Lanyard:

Unlock the tastiest culinary experience with the ultimate foodie tool: the Food & Wine Festival Sampler Lanyard.

Starting at $70 and redeemable at the numerous cabins located throughout the park, Sampler Lanyards provide convenience and offer the best value for guests with options of 10 and 15 items.

An exclusive 18-item sampler for the same price as a 15-item is available for all Pass Members.

Guests must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages.

