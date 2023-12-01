Videos / Photos: Holidays Return to Universal Studios Hollywood with Grinchmas, Christmas at the Wizarding World

The holiday season has returned to Universal Studios Hollywood, and this week Laughing Place was invited to the Pass Member Holiday Park Takeover to check out all the fun!

One of the biggest features of the Holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood is the Grinchmas overlay of Universal Plaza, which transforms this central area of the theme park into Whoville from the classic Dr. Seuss story How the Grinch Stole Christmas and the 2000 Ron Howard movie of the same name. During my visit, I was able to check out a live performance by the “Who-Bee-Doo-Wops” singing group, which you can watch in the embedded video below.

Watch "Who-Bee-Doo-Wops" FULL SHOW during Grinchmas 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood:

Another Grichmas highlight is the “Wholiday Tree Lighting” ceremony, which stars a number of guest-favorite Dr. Seuss characters from Whoville, including the Mayor, Cindy Lou Who, and the Grinch himself.

Watch "Wholiday Tree Lighting" FULL SHOW during Grinchmas 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood:

I also took some photos around the Grinchmas area, and below you can check out the various sections of this holiday overlay including merchandise and food stands, meet-and-greet spots, and photo ops. While I was there I even spotted the Grinch taking part in local news coverage. Another Grinchmas show available to guests (especially targeted at the younger variety) is called “Storytime with Cindy Lou.”

Next it was time to head over to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which once again has been transformed into a holiday wonderland with countless sparkling lights all around Hogsmeade. As I wandered through this gorgeous area of the park, I spotted the Frog Choir performing seasonal songs.

Then I grabbed a spot to watch the always-amazing “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” projection show, which you can enjoy in the video below.

Watch "The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle" FULL SHOW 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood:

Rewinding time a little bit, I want to share some of the other holiday sights around Universal CityWalk and Universal Studios Hollywood, plus the signage for the Pass Member Holiday Park Takeover.

Down on the Lower Lot, I found more decor for the holiday season and some very fun wall projections for that night’s Pass Member Holiday Park Takeover. There was also a secondary meet-and-greet location for the Grinch above the Jurassic World area.

During my visit I also swung by Minion Land (the area of Universal Studios Hollywood themed to the Illumination animation studio and its properties) to check out the very nice-looking holiday decorations there, including those surrounding the relatively new Secret Life of Pets attraction.

On my way out of the park I also spotted Hello Kitty in her holiday garb, more Pass Member Holiday Park Takeover projections, and just a whole lot more really attractive seasonal decorations in Universal Studios Hollywood and outside at Universal CityWalk.

The Holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood runs from now through January 1st in Los Angeles, California. Be sure to visit Universal’s official website for additional information and to purchase advance tickets to the park.