Content Inspired by Villain-Con Minion Blast at Universal Orlando Added to “Minion Rush” Mobile Game

Content inspired by Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast at Universal Orlando has come to the popular mobile game, Minion Rush.
What’s Happening:
- It’s time to take a run on the wild side with the incredibly fun and despicably daring Minions!
- Illumination, Universal, and Gameloft bring you Minion Rush, an endless running game that can be enjoyed offline, anytime! Run through lots of cool locations, dodging devious traps, battling vile villains, and collecting loads of bright, beautiful bananas.
- Minion Rush has now launched new content inspired by Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction, which recently opened in the all-new Minion Land at Universal Orlando Resort.
- Players can explore 4 new Villain-Con inspired locations in game and use the iconic E-Liminator X blasters from the attraction to tackle new missions from the attraction to reach the villainous treasury inspired by the Evil Stuff merchandise location.
- This new content is available through February 4th, 2024.
