Water Attractions to Reopen at Sesame Place San Diego Later This Week

Get ready to splash into spring with the imminent reopening of the water attractions at Sesame Place San Diego.

What’s Happening:

On March 23rd, Sesame Place San Diego’s exciting water attractions will open for the Spring and Summer seasons and will be open daily for two weeks of Spring Break from March 23rd to April 7th.

The park’s water attractions offer something for the whole family – including The Count’s Splash Castle, the park’s newest addition which features 111 play elements across the multilevel play structure.

Toddlers and small children will love splashing around in Elmo’s Silly Sand Slides or Big Bird’s Beach, while older children will enjoy the thrill of Cookie’s Monster Mixer and Oscar’s Rotten Rafts.

Families can also race down Honker Dinger Dash or float down Big Bird’s Rambling River.

Through March 31st, Kids Go Free is back with free admission for kids ages 3 to 9 when accompanied by an adult with a paid ticket. Plus, kids under three get to visit for free year-round!

For families looking for year-round fun, splash into spring during the Spring Break Sale and snag a Season Pass for as low as three payments of $50! Season Passes offer the best benefits and unbeatable savings – including free parking, discounts on food and merchandise, exclusive rewards, and more!

