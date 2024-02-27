Why Now is the Perfect Time to Become an Annual Pass Member to Universal Studios Hollywood

Are you thinking about becoming an annual passholder at Universal Studios Hollywood? This is a great time, as there are special savings available, so you can visit the park again and again throughout the year.

What’s Happening:

With the purchase of a Universal Studios Hollywood Annual or Season Pass

While each of the Passes has unique offerings, they have one thing in common: exclusive benefits, such as Pass Member Appreciation Days, Pass Member Park Takeover events, access to special events, including new rides and attraction previews, discounts in the theme park and at Universal CityWalk Hollywood and sweepstakes.

The Platinum Annual Pass includes the coveted after 3pm Universal Express pass with access to participating rides, attractions and seated shows in a separate queue with a shorter wait time.

As Universal Studios Hollywood embarks on the 60th anniversary of the world-renowned Studio Tour SUPER NINTENDO WORLD

Current Annual and Season Pass members, who pay in full for their passes, can also continue to enjoy a 15% discount on Annual Pass membership renewals and upgrades.

A Universal Studios Hollywood Annual or Season Pass is the ultimate ticket to ride that affords guests the opportunity to customize their visits.

When SUPER NINTENDO WORLD opened, Pass Members were among the first to experience the land with an exclusive preview.

With an Annual or Season Pass, guests can return to the Mushroom Kingdom to play at their leisure and improve their score on the “ Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge

For guests who prefer a twilight walk in the park, an Annual or Season Pass will surely illuminate the way, especially when the after-hours Pass Member Park Takeover events shine a spotlight on seasonal events and exclusive Pass Member access, like meeting the Grinch for a photo op during the Grinchmas holidays.

Annual and Season Passes Available:

Platinum Annual Pass:

For the ultimate Universal fan, the Platinum Pass Member has no blackout dates, complimentary General Parking (valid only for entry after 6pm), one complimentary General Admission ticket to Halloween Horror Nights (select nights only and advanced reservation required), invites to special Pass Member events, 15% discount on food, beverage and merchandise at participating in-Park locations, 10%-15% discounts on food and shopping at participating Universal CityWalk locations and discounts on Halloween Horror Nights tickets.

As an added bonus, Platinum Annual Pass members can skip the regular lines with a one-time per day, after 3pm Universal Express with access to most rides, attractions and seated shows.

Gold Annual Pass:

Visit Universal Studios Hollywood for over 325 days of the year, including complimentary General Parking (valid only for entry until 6pm), invites to special Pass Member events, 15% discount on food, beverage and merchandise at participating in-Park locations, 10%-15% discounts on food and shopping at participating Universal CityWalk locations and discounts on Halloween Horror Nights tickets.

Silver Annual Pass:

Visit Universal Studios Hollywood for over 275 days of the year, plus receive invites to special Pass Member events, 10%-15% discounts on food and shopping at participating Universal CityWalk locations and discounts on Halloween Horror Nights tickets.

California Neighbor Pass:

With more than 150 days to visit, the California Neighbor Pass provides invites to special Pass Member events, 10%-15% discounts on food and shopping at participating Universal CityWalk locations and discounts on Halloween Horror Nights tickets.

