Comic Review – “Thor #1”

by | Jan 1, 2020 9:19 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Marvel has no shortage of classic characters with roughly 80 years of stories under their belts. Captain America, Spider-Man, Iron Man and so many more have been entertaining comic book fans for a long time. So when one of those classic characters gets their own brand new series, fans take notice.

That’s the case today with the release of “Thor #1.” The God of Thunder is setting off on a new adventure as the king of Asgard in the wake of the “War of the Realms.” The only question is, is he ready to give up is days as a god in order to become a true king?

Many Marvel stories have dealt with Thor finally sitting on the throne of Asgard, including the recent story arc simply titled “King Thor.” This one though, feels different. Thor is unsure of himself as a king and not quite ready to give up his days of smiting frost giants in order to deal with the politics of running Asgard.

On top of that, he feels himself weakening and the weight of Mjolnir becoming greater every time he lifts it. His doubts and waning strength combine to create a threat unlike any he’s ever faced.

Of course, that’s not all Thor will have a face in this new story though. What would a Thor story be without an imminent disastrous event threatening life in all nine realms as we know it?

Unfortunately, in order to introduce this threat, the new comic does use a classic comic books trope. A major villain from past comics arrives, wounded and looking for help, when Galactus falls from the sky on top of Asgard. We’re of course supposed to look at this and think, “well if something did this to Galactus, it must be bad!” As I said though, we’ve seen this kind of thing several times before, so personally I kind of just shrugged it off.

The story does get very interesting after that though as Thor calls on the help of the Heralds of Galactus, including the Silver Surfer. We get a look at the mysterious past of the devourer of worlds and set up a very interesting premise for the rest of this stroy arc. I won’t go too much into details but I will say it seems like it’s going to be a fun team-up.

The comic doesn’t end without a little bit of a twist. Again, I won’t spoil anything here, but we do get to see Thor sporting a pretty exciting new look.

This is a great start to what should be a fine new story arc. Aside from the use of that “former big bad beaten by an even bigger bad” trope, this felt like a fresh story. I’m excited to see where this goes and just how big this threat really goes. And let’s not forget that in any Thor story, Loki, who does make an appearance in this first issue, is always lurking in the shadows.

I also very much enjoyed the art in this comic. Artist Nic Klein created some bigtime Thor: Ragnarok vibes with colors he used in this issue. I could almost hear Led Zeppelin playing in my head during every action sequence.

“Thor #1” is available now.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Holidays
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend