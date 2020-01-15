A Frozen Celebration Comes to Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris Resort is kicking off 2020 with an all new Frozen Celebration. From now till May 3rd, guest can enjoy limited-time food and beverage offerings and a chance to give a warm hug to everyone’s favorite talking snowman. But what’s really special about the event are “Frozen 2: An Enchanted Journey” in Parc Disneyland and “Frozen: A Musical Invitation” in Walt Disney Studios Park.

As any good Disney fan knows it isn’t a special season without some tasty themed treats and all throughout Disneyland Paris you can find plenty of enchanting Frozen foods and beverages. As you will see the core items such as the madeleines and shortbread cookies are available at each location throughout the park, but for some of the most unique offerings you have to go searching.

Now while “Frozen: A Musical Invitation” isn’t exclusive to the Frozen Celebration, it is a new addition to Walt Disney Studios Park and has to be included as part of this fun season. This interactive offering featuring all your friends from the original film in the newly renovated Animation Celebration attraction is as fun as it is popular. In fact, I saw the queue expand to the point guests were waiting for almost 90 minutes in the chilly French air to get a chance to help Anna surprise her sister Queen Elsa with music.

But the true highlight of the Frozen Celebration is the new “Frozen 2: An Enchanting Journey.” This unique offering is presented multiple times throughout the day and starts off as a cavalcade from the “it’s a small world” gate and travels to the central plaza where it stops for a fun show that comes alive on all four of the plaza stages. Our friends at DLP Report had the chance to sit down with Mark Huffman, Executive Creative Director Live Entertainment Disneyland Paris, to learn how this exciting new show was put together and they let us share it with you.

Now, I’m always a firm believer in seeing new shows first hand, so if you have the chance to visit Disneyland Paris before May don’t watch the next video as it is the full show.

The show takes place all around the central plaza so no matter where you are standing you have a great show and Anna, Elsa, and Kristoff make their rounds to each stage for everyone to see. Yet sadly, my favorite part of “Frozen 2: An Enchanting Journey” is stuck on the back of the float, poor Sven but it looks like he enjoys himself anyway.

Now as you may have picked up from the interview with Mark, the float is a modified version of what Disneyland guests will be seeing later this year when the “Magic Happens” Parade steps off.

The other big item from “Frozen 2: An Enchanting Journey” is Elsa’s new outfit. Unique only to this event, it combines some of her other looks with practicality for the chilly months in France.

Head over to Disneylandparis.com for more information on the Frozen Celebration or how to book your visit.

