Disneyland Paris Shares a Look at “Frozen Celebration” Food and Beverage

Frozen Celebration is underway at Disneyland Paris and the resort has just shared a special look at all the tasty food and beverage options guests can enjoy during this festive celebration.

The special food and beverage options at Disneyland Paris during Frozen Celebration include: Beetroot raspberry bites, tartare sauce (vegan) and cranberries Cod soup Smoked cod with sweet potato smash and crispy vegetables



Red lentils and smoked salmon salad

Goose filet with berries

Brioche toast with lobster and crispy vegetables

Donut balls with whipped cream and chocolate hazelnut sauce

Various Frozen-themed cookies and other desserts

Hot cocoa milk with banana puree

Hot coffee with maple syrup

Specialty cocktails and much, much more.

More on Frozen Celebration:

Frozen Celebration runs from now through May 3.

From live shows and character meet and greets, to merchandise and themed snacks, this event celebrates every magical moment of Frozen .

. One of the limited time offerings included in the celebration is a special presentation of Magic Over Lake Disney: The Frozen Edition.

Guests will be dazzled as the new sound and light show illuminates the nighttime sky, and watch in awe as iconic moments from Frozen come to life before their eyes.

Magic Over Lake Disney: The Frozen Edition will take place around the shores of Lake Disney at 8:30 pm on January 24, 27, and 29, 2020.

This spectacular is free and open to all guests. Tickets are not required.

Ahead of the official celebration, Walt Disney Studios Park debuted the Frozen: A Musical Celebration show. Check out Mike’s recap