Disneyland Paris Shares a Look at “Frozen Celebration” Food and Beverage

Frozen Celebration is underway at Disneyland Paris and the resort has just shared a special look at all the tasty food and beverage options guests can enjoy during this festive celebration.
- The special food and beverage options at Disneyland Paris during Frozen Celebration include:
- Beetroot raspberry bites, tartare sauce (vegan) and cranberries
- Cod soup
- Smoked cod with sweet potato smash and crispy vegetables
- Red lentils and smoked salmon salad
- Goose filet with berries
- Brioche toast with lobster and crispy vegetables
- Donut balls with whipped cream and chocolate hazelnut sauce
- Various Frozen-themed cookies and other desserts
- Hot cocoa milk with banana puree
- Hot coffee with maple syrup
- Specialty cocktails and much, much more.
More on Frozen Celebration:
- Frozen Celebration runs from now through May 3.
- From live shows and character meet and greets, to merchandise and themed snacks, this event celebrates every magical moment of Frozen.
- One of the limited time offerings included in the celebration is a special presentation of Magic Over Lake Disney: The Frozen Edition.
- Guests will be dazzled as the new sound and light show illuminates the nighttime sky, and watch in awe as iconic moments from Frozen come to life before their eyes.
- Magic Over Lake Disney: The Frozen Edition will take place around the shores of Lake Disney at 8:30 pm on January 24, 27, and 29, 2020.
- This spectacular is free and open to all guests. Tickets are not required.
- Ahead of the official celebration, Walt Disney Studios Park debuted the Frozen: A Musical Celebration show. Check out Mike’s recap and video of the performance:
