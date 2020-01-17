Quick Bites Review: Paintbrush Churros — Epcot International Festival of the Arts

Today marks the start of the Epcot International Festival of the Arts. Guests can tap into their creative side as they explore the park and discover the best of visual, performance, and culinary arts. Speaking of culinary arts, our intrepid reporters paused for a few minutes today to snack on one of the festival’s unique offerings: Paintbrush Churros!

Ok, so churros aren’t anything new. Yes, you can get them all over Walt Disney World and even at the international parks, but what’s fun about these is the theming! Disney’s culinary team has turned a standard churro into a collection of edible “paint brushes” and we think that’s pretty artistic.

We found these sweet treats at the Refreshment Outpost located between the China and Germany Pavilions in World Showcase. The snack is described as “Cinnamon-sugar churros dipped in colorful white chocolate” and they retail for $6.50. Each serving comes with four “paint brushes” dipped in pink, red, purple, and blue colored white chocolate.

While they look really cute, the big question is, how do they compare to standard churros? Here’s Alex’s take:

“Paintbrush Churros are a fun way to present this classic treat. It feels like you get more than the amount of churro you would at a food cart and it comes in a cone-shaped cup. Each churro is dipped in a different colored white chocolate. The cinnamon flavor overpowers the chocolate, making it barely noticeable save for the difference in texture on the tip of each churro brush.”

So there you have it! While the paint brush style is cute, compared to a regular churro there isn’t much that stands out. The real difference between the treats is based on how much you value photos you’ll get to take and if you deem them Instagram worthy.

The Epcot International Festival of the Arts is offered daily now through February 24, 2020.