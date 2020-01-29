First Look at Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras 2020

by | Jan 29, 2020 3:17 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

This Saturday marks the start of Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras 2020, the 25th year of the event. Today, we got to take a first look at some of the incredible parade floats, delicious food and beverage and other exciting things coming to this year’s celebration.

This year’s Mardi Gras parade will feature a “Treasures of the Deep” theme, and we got to take a look at three of the six new floats. The first float was the “Treasure Map” float, which actually foreshadows all of the things you’ll see in the parade behind it.

Following the “Treasure Map” float will be the “Creatures of the Deep” and “Sunken City of Atlantis” floats, which will take the parade under the sea. Next will be the “Shipwreck” float, which will feature a lot of gold and other treasures.

And with all of the gold there for the taking, you can bet it’s going to attract pirates. That’s exactly what you’ll see on the “Battle for the Booty” float, where pirates will cross swords to see who gets that treasure.

Finally, the “X Marks the Spot” float will be where all that treasure is gathered up. All of that will lead into the returning floats from previous years like the “King Gator” float who has received a makeover for this year’s parade.

This year’s parade sounds great, but of course it wouldn’t be Mardi Gras without some special food and beverage offerings. The French Quarter Courtyard will feature some returning favorites like Jambalaya, Shrimp Gumbo, Catfish Po’ Boys, Chicken & Andouille Po’ Boys, King Cake and of course, Beignets.

That’s not all though. This year’s event will also offer a Carnival Around the Universe Tent, featuring festive foods from various places around the world, including Trinidad & Tobago, Louisiana Creole, Brazil and Germany. The tent will rotate countries, providing new offerings every two weeks. Of the new offerings we were able to sample today, my personal favorite was the Louisiana Creole Cauliflower Dirty Rice (riced cauliflower with plant-based protein crumbles, black eyed peas and Cajun spices).

There will also be some new specialty beverages available as well. Some new cocktails have been created for the event, including the Blue Voodoo (blue margarita), High Seas Twister (rum punch), Girl from Ipanema (gin coconut drink) and my personal favorite, the Hoodoo Cold Brew (pecan vodka cold brew). And of course, several of these drinks will be available in souvenir blinky cups.

Another exciting new addition to this year’s Mardi Gras celebration is the Tribute Store. Those who have attended Halloween Horror Nights the past couple of years might remember the special themed store with merchandise for the event. Well, this year, Mardi Gras is getting the same treatment.

It’s no coincidence that HHN comes to mind when thinking of the Tribute Store, because the design clearly took inspiration from the popular Halloween event. The two rooms of the store are themed to a New Orleans cemetery and a bayou, and they certainly give off some creepy vibes.

This store is where you’ll find all the Mardi Gras merchandise you could want, including T-shirts, pins, other authentic Mardi Gras apparel and accessories and of course, beads.

Mardi Gras will also include a concert series with a star-studded lineup. This year’s event features performances by TLC, The All-American Reject, Marshmello and more. You can see the full lineup here.

Universal’s Mardi Gras starts this Saturday with a performance from The Roots capping off a night full of New Orleans fun. Let the good times roll!

Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend