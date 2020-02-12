TV Review – “The Boardroom: Rap Or Go To The League” on ESPN+

by | Feb 12, 2020 12:46 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

The second season of ESPN+’s The Boardroom premiered today on the streaming service, bringing with it more in-depth discussions on various hot button topics in and around the world of sports.

The first episode of this second season (aside from a preview of sorts which was released back in October) is titled “Rap Or Go To The League” and it covers the stereotype that young African American men and women have two options for success: rap or become a professional athlete.

The episode features four guests: rapper 2 Chainz, NBA star Victor Oladipo, rapper Rapsody and music executive Steve Stoute. The four of them join host Jay Williams to discuss their upbringing and how they got into the positions they are in now. They also look into the future of their respective businesses and cover various other minor topics.

I found this episode to be very enjoyable and thought the guests provided a lot of great insight regarding their businesses. The only problem I had with it was how quickly it got away from the topic for which the episode was titled. In fact, if anything, it goes against that topic in the very beginning. When asked about their childhoods, Oladipo explains that all of his friends were getting 4.0 GPAs and he would always get in trouble for playing basketball, while Rapsody explains that she was pushed to be a nurse or a doctor and rap seemed like a fantasy.

You would think, given the title of the episode and how the introduction builds up the topic, that the guests’ responses would have been very different. But really at least half of them were being pushed to very different opportunities and instead moved themselves into basketball and rap because it was what they had a passion for.

Despite that one caveat, I found the discussion to be very interesting. Stoute provides a lot of great insight into the business and even seems to be at odds with 2 Chainz regarding topics like young musicians and their fiscal responsibility, which adds another layer of entertainment. It gets particularly interesting when 2 Chainz mentions the millions of dollars he spends on clothes.

I really enjoy the concept of The Boardroom as a series. You get guests who are undoubtedly experts on a given topic and let them discuss that topic, their experiences with it and how things might play out moving forward. It’s a no-brainer in terms of the level of expertise literally being brought to the table and when some of these guests are sort of larger-than-life characters, it’s also very entertaining.

“Rap Or Go To The League” specifically may not be my favorite episode simply because it quickly strays from that title subject, but it is still absolutely worth a watch, especially if you have an interest in the music industry.

Season two of The Boardroom is streaming now on ESPN+. Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) and can cancel at any time.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend