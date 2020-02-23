Fabulous Fashion Finds for February: Loungefly, Dooney & Bourke, Ink & Paint

Seasons and styles may change, but one thing is for certain, Disney themed merchandise is always fashionable! With Disney licensing their characters and intellectual properties to many companies, there’s no shortage of new merchandise. It can be daunting trying to keep up with the latest Disney additions but we do our best, and below you’ll find a handful of recent releases for the month of February.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Loungefly

From whimsical to elegant, Loungefly makes great go to bags that infuse Disney magic into everyday life! Their February releases are all about icons and we can’t decide which ones we like best, they’re all so great.

1 of 6

Dooney & Bourke

High end bags designed for the fashion-forward Disney fan.

1 of 5

Disney Parks Ink & Paint Collection

This new collection celebrates the early years of Walt Disney Animation and the many layers of artistry that gon into bringing Disney characters to life.