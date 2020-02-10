New “Ink & Paint” Merchandise Collection Arrives at Disneyland Resort

We don’t know about you, but we’re certainly “drawn” to Disney’s latest merchandise collection inspired by the company’s early animation days. The new “Ink & Paint” line features attire, accessories, and collectibles highlighting the various stages a drawing must go through before it’s fully realized and comes to life.
What’s happening:
- Guests visiting World of Disney at the Disneyland Resort will find a brand new collection of merchandise exploring how artists bring to life the iconic Disney characters and places we know and love.
- This collection features:
- A Spirit Jersey
- Pins
- Mugs
- T-Shirts
- Hoodies
- Baseball Caps
- Minnie Mouse Ears
- And Much More
- Walt Disney World is slowly rolling out the collection and currently has select “Ink & Paint'' items available throughout the resort including the Minnie Mouse Ear Headband.
Attire
Disney fans of all ages can enjoy this new collection that feature a variety of tops and other cute accessories.
Minnie Mouse Ear Headband – $29.99
How cute is this headwear? We love the paint palette and brushes that take the place of the traditional bow.
Sleeping Beauty Castle
This mug and placemat will brighten up your kitchen table and makes for a great dinner conversation starter.
Ornaments
Magnets
Whether you prefer the light-up color palette or the adorable easel, these magnets are fun statement pieces perfect for the fridge, office cubicle, or anywhere you display magnets!
Pens
Color your Own Mickey Mouse Push – $39.99
Does anyone remember Doodle Bears? A fun fad in the mid 90s, you could write, draw, and color on your bear then throw it in the wash to remove all of your work. This Mickey is the perfect blank canvas for budding artists! Comes with washable markers and a carrying bag that can also be colored.
Sorcerer Mickey Plush – $ 19.99
These collectible Mickey Mouse mystery plush come in their own paint can and feature the main mouse in his iconic sorcerer robe and hat. There are five plush in all, four solid colors, and one multi-colored .
Pins – $12.99-27.99
These pins celebrate some of Disney’s earliest characters who would become the foundation for all future animated classics. You can’t go wrong with any of these charming pins.