New “Ink & Paint” Merchandise Collection Arrives at Disneyland Resort

We don’t know about you, but we’re certainly “drawn” to Disney’s latest merchandise collection inspired by the company’s early animation days. The new “Ink & Paint” line features attire, accessories, and collectibles highlighting the various stages a drawing must go through before it’s fully realized and comes to life.

What’s happening:

Guests visiting World of Disney at the Disneyland Resort

This collection features: A Spirit Jersey Pins Mugs T-Shirts Hoodies Baseball Caps Minnie Mouse Ears And Much More

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband

Attire

Disney fans of all ages can enjoy this new collection that feature a variety of tops and other cute accessories.

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband – $29.99

How cute is this headwear? We love the paint palette and brushes that take the place of the traditional bow.

Sleeping Beauty Castle

This mug and placemat will brighten up your kitchen table and makes for a great dinner conversation starter.

Ornaments

Magnets

Whether you prefer the light-up color palette or the adorable easel, these magnets are fun statement pieces perfect for the fridge, office cubicle, or anywhere you display magnets!

Pens

Color your Own Mickey Mouse Push – $39.99

Does anyone remember Doodle Bears? A fun fad in the mid 90s, you could write, draw, and color on your bear then throw it in the wash to remove all of your work. This Mickey is the perfect blank canvas for budding artists! Comes with washable markers and a carrying bag that can also be colored.

Sorcerer Mickey Plush – $ 19.99

These collectible Mickey Mouse mystery plush come in their own paint can and feature the main mouse in his iconic sorcerer robe and hat. There are five plush in all, four solid colors, and one multi-colored .

Pins – $12.99-27.99

These pins celebrate some of Disney’s earliest characters who would become the foundation for all future animated classics. You can’t go wrong with any of these charming pins.

