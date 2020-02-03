New Ink & Paint Mouse Ears Released at Disney Parks

Animation fans visiting the Walt Disney World Resort will find something extra special with a new pair of Mouse Ears inspired by the famous Ink & Paint Department. With two paintbrushes crossing over a palette replacing the typical Minnie Mouse bow, the ears make quite a statement.

The pattern on each ear features classic Walt-era characters with a mix of pencil and paint to showcase the animation process. Characters include Sorcerer Mickey, Pinocchio, Dumbo, Mr. Toad, and the White Rabbit in full color. Behind them are pencil-only characters including the Three Caballeros, Johnny Fedora and Alice Bluebonnet, Alice, penguins from Mary Poppins, Hyacinth Hippo and Ben Ali Gator, Pedro the airplane, and more.

1 of 3

As you can see, this pair of Ink & Paint mouse ears were made for the most diehard of Disney Animation fans. A celebration of classic Walt-Era animation, now on sale at Disney Parks for $32.99.

