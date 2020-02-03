New Ink & Paint Mouse Ears Released at Disney Parks

Animation fans visiting the Walt Disney World Resort will find something extra special with a new pair of Mouse Ears inspired by the famous Ink & Paint Department. With two paintbrushes crossing over a palette replacing the typical Minnie Mouse bow, the ears make quite a statement.
The pattern on each ear features classic Walt-era characters with a mix of pencil and paint to showcase the animation process. Characters include Sorcerer Mickey, Pinocchio, Dumbo, Mr. Toad, and the White Rabbit in full color. Behind them are pencil-only characters including the Three Caballeros, Johnny Fedora and Alice Bluebonnet, Alice, penguins from Mary Poppins, Hyacinth Hippo and Ben Ali Gator, Pedro the airplane, and more.
As you can see, this pair of Ink & Paint mouse ears were made for the most diehard of Disney Animation fans. A celebration of classic Walt-Era animation, now on sale at Disney Parks for $32.99.
More WDW News:
- Roundup Rodeo BBQ Construction Update from Toy Story Land
- Disney PhotoPass Celebrating 15 Years with Special Photo Ops
- Baby Simba Popcorn Bucket at Animal Kingdom
- Animal Kingdom Welcomes New Baby Animals
- 4 Rivers Opens 2 Eateries at ESPN Wide World of Sports
- Epcot Future World Construction Photo Update
- TRON Lightcycle Run Construction Photo Update