Epcot Future World Construction Photo Update

Over at Epcot, the park is in the middle of a multi-year transformation that includes updates to existing attractions, new rides, a festival center and so much more.

What’s happening:

This week we stopped by the park to check on the construction progress around Future World which will soon become World Discovery, World Celebration, and World Nature.

As you can see from the photos, the area surrounding the water fountain is completely closed off and construction vehicles are parked inside the walls.

The former Innovations West (World Celebration) that was home to Club Cool and the Fountain View Starbucks, and much of the exterior has been stripped of its old design leaving only the exposed building.

Additionally, guests have a clearer sight line to the Imagination Pavilion.

And over by Innovations East (World Celebration) the green wall continues to guide guests toward Mission: SPACE Test Track

Guests who head to the East section of the park will come upon a new pathway leading them toward World Showcase.

The spacious walkway features slim light poles for lighting at night and gorgeous palm trees to be enjoyed at any time.

ICYMI:

All photos by Jeremiah Good.