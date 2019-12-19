A Visit to Disney’s Rivera Resort

On December 16, 2019, the Walt Disney World Resort dedicated the 15th Disney Vacation Club property, Disney’s Rivera Resort. The ceremony was led by Terri Schultz, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Vacation Club, and Thomas Mazloum, senior vice president of resorts, premium services, Disney Springs and sports at Walt Disney World.

“Blending the flavors and flair of the Italian and French Riviera with the creativity and imagination that only Disney can deliver, this new resort pays tribute to Walt and Lillian Disney’s amazing European travels while connecting Disney artistry and storytelling to this region’s renowned art heritage and inspiration,” said Schultz. “Not only will Disney’s Riviera Resort delight families with its gorgeous architectural details and wide range of accommodations, but members and guests will simply fall in love with the sights, sounds and flavors of Europe around every corner. Our team is excited to welcome families to this relaxing destination inspired by the world-famous sun-drenched Mediterranean Coastline.”

Inspired by Europe and Imagined by Disney, Disney’s Riviera Resort is the 15th Disney Vacation Club property and immerses guests in the grandeur and enchantment of the European Riviera. The deluxe resort is also the first dedicated Disney Vacation Club resort at Walt Disney World since the opening of Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort in 2004.

This beautiful new property is located in the heart of the Walt Disney World Resort and just a Disney’s Skyliner ride away from both Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Offering approximately 300 family-friendly vacation homes with accommodation options to fit an assortment of travel party needs. Disney’s Riviera Resort includes deluxe studios, one- and two- bedroom villas, grand villas that sleep up to 12 guests each, and a new, unique accommodation, Tower Studios. The new Tower Studios provide an intimate studio experience that maximizes efficiency, including a queen-sized bed housed in a built-in wall unit that is pulled down for sleeping and tucked away to reveal a comfortable, lounge-worthy space. This elegant area includes a sofa, quaint writing nook, a beverage center, and microwave, plus plentiful storage and a bright and modern bathroom.

One of the true highlights of this new beautiful resort is the art, with over 50 original pieces inspired by Disney and Pixar Animated films you will find yourself strolling the halls just to find the next word of art.

This is, of course, a Disney Resort, so the art can’t just be hung on the wall — there have to be some small hidden touches like the Fab 5 hidden in the carpet at the elevator landings.

As any Disney Vacation Club member will tell you one of the best parts of any of the DVC Resorts are the Grand Villas. Traveling with a large family can always be a challenge but the grand villa can sleep up to 12 and truly does offer a home away from home. With 3 bedrooms, a full kitchen, and the latest Whirlpool amenities, it truly is like you are living on property.

With Disney’s Riviera Resort being one of the first all-new resorts to open at Walt Disney World in many years, the Food & Beverage team as well as the Merchandise team pulled out all the stops and took what guests can expect to a whole new level.

MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Walt Disney World travel planning