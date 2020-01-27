Construction Update: TRON Lightcycle/Run Ride Building

The construction work on TRON Lightcycle/Run is coming along nicely and before we know it, the building surrounding the coaster will be complete!

What’s happening:

The walls are going up! The ride building for TRON Lightcycle/Run is making great progress and we’ve got the pictures to prove it!

We’re excited to monitor the progress as the attraction inches ever closer to completion. When it’s done, guests will enjoy a thrilling high speed race inside “The Grid” on the coolest transport ever—lightcycles!

Did you know?:

The ride is inspired by the movies TRON and TRON: Legacy. This coaster will be similar to it’s sibling attraction TRON Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disneyland

All photos by Jeremiah Good.