The construction work on TRON Lightcycle/Run is coming along nicely and before we know it, the building surrounding the coaster will be complete!
- What’s happening:
The walls are going up! The ride building for TRON Lightcycle/Run is making great progress and we’ve got the pictures to prove it!
- During a recent visit to Magic Kingdom, we spotted the latest updates to the TRON coaster which show white and grey walls being put up around the track.
- We’re excited to monitor the progress as the attraction inches ever closer to completion. When it’s done, guests will enjoy a thrilling high speed race inside “The Grid” on the coolest transport ever—lightcycles!
Did you know?:
- TRON Lightcycle/Run is one of several coming attractions slated to open in 2021 in celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary.
- The ride is inspired by the movies TRON and TRON: Legacy. This coaster will be similar to it’s sibling attraction TRON Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disneyland.
More Magic Kingdom news:
- This week refurbishment started on a portion of the “it’s a small world” queue. Guests will be able to access the attraction during the renovation.
- The Walt Disney World Railroad photo opportunity recently moved to the Fantasyland Station. On display during the TRON construction, the guests can visit with Cast Members and have all of their Disney train questions answered!
All photos by Jeremiah Good.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning