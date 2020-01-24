Walt Disney World Railroad Photo Opportunity Moving to Fantasyland Station January 27

Early next week, the Walt Disney World Railroad will move to a new guest viewing location at the Fantasyland station.
What’s happening:
- Starting January 27, the Walt Disney World Railroad photo opportunity will move from Main Street, U.S.A. to the Fantasyland station, were guests will be able to get an up-close look at the iconic train.
- While the train is stationary, guests can climb aboard the cars, take unique pictures, and learn more about the railroad by chatting with Cast Members.
- The Walt Disney World Railroad is temporarily closed as construction continues on the TRON Lightcycle/Run roller coaster in Tomorrowland.
More Magic Kingdom news:
- Starting January 27, refurbishment work will take place in a portion of the queue at ‘it’s a small world.’
- Just outside the park entrance on the Seven Seas Lagoon, construction teams are building a swing bridge that will connect Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa to the park.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning