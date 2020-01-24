Walt Disney World Railroad Photo Opportunity Moving to Fantasyland Station January 27

Early next week, the Walt Disney World Railroad will move to a new guest viewing location at the Fantasyland station.

What’s happening:

Starting January 27, the Walt Disney World Railroad photo opportunity

While the train is stationary, guests can climb aboard the cars, take unique pictures, and learn more about the railroad by chatting with Cast Members.

The Walt Disney World Railroad is temporarily closed as construction continues on the TRON Lightcycle/Run roller coaster in Tomorrowland.

More Magic Kingdom news:

Starting January 27, refurbishment work will take place in a portion of the queue at ‘it’s a small world.’

Just outside the park entrance on the Seven Seas Lagoon, construction teams are building a swing bridge