Photo Update – Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort-Magic Kingdom Walkway

Being able to walk around (most of) The Seven Seas Lagoon is growing near as construction continues on the foot-path between the Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this year, Disney confirmed

Once the path is completed, The Transportation and Ticket Center, Disney’s Polynesian Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Magic Kingdom, and Disney’s Contemporary Resort will all be on the same path and can easily access each other by foot. With the pathway from Disney’s Polynesian Resort to Shades of Green, it can be argued that Shades of Green is also along this path.

Boat transportation can still be utilized for the Magic Kingdom resorts, as well as the Monorail for those resorts on the Monorail loop.

The new swing-bridge is being constructed over a maintenance canal that is used for the Electrical Water Pageant. It is unclear at this time if the new pathway will affect this performance in any way.

To see the progress over the last couple of months, check out our last update from October