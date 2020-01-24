Magic Kingdom’s “it’s a small world” to Remain Open During Queue Refurbishment

Early next week, refurbishment will begin on Magic Kingdom’s “it’s a small world” attraction queue. The ride will remain open to guests during this time.

What’s happening:

Starting January 27, refurbishment work will take place in a portion of the queue at ‘it’s a small world.’

During this time, guests will be able to access the attraction through a temporary entrance located near the Tangled-themed stroller parking area.

The entrance will return to its original location later this spring.

