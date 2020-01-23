The Pirates League at Magic Kingdom to Close This July

It looks like one Magic Kingdom offering is preparing to walk the plank. Walt Disney World has announced that Pirates League will close this July.
What’s happening:
- The Pirates League, a Magic Kingdom merchandise location where children could be transformed into a pirate or a mermaid, will be closing this summer.
- Its final day of operation will be on July 26th, 2020.
- Unfortunately, no other details about what will replace the offering were made available at this time.
- Located in Adventureland, Pirates League has often been compared to the popular Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, which offers princess transformations.
- Incidentally, that concept has only continued to expand, with locations now available at Magic Kingdom, Disney Springs, and Grand Floridan at Walt Disney World as well as a Boutique at Disneyland Park.
- Meanwhile, buccaneers in search of pirate adventure might consider setting sail for the Beach Club Resort where Captain Hook’s Pirate Crew is offered daily.
- That experience costs $55 per child aged 4 to 12. Bookings can be made here.
