Disney’s Animal Kingdom Welcomes New Baby Animals

by | Jan 29, 2020 10:52 AM Pacific Time

2020 has already been a momentous year for the wildlife at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. In the past 3 weeks, two healthy animal babies have been born at the park: a Hartmann’s zebra, and an Angolan black-and-white colobus monkey.

What’s happening:

  • The world may be excited for a new year and decade, but over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom the park is thrilled to celebrate the birth of two animal babies.
  • Earlier this month, the park welcomed a Hartmann’s zebra foal and an Angolan black-and-white colobus monkey. Both babies are healthy and growing and receiving much needed bonding time with their mothers.
  • The Disney Parks Blog shared pictures and details about the amazing young animals.

Hartmann’s Zebra:

  • On January 21, this little fella made his grand entrance into the world. Born to mom Prima, the foal weighed in at 65 pounds as was already standing within 30 minutes of his birth.
  • The arrival of this foal is a milestone moment for Disney’s Animal Kingdom as he’s the first zebra of the species born at the park.

  • While he hasn’t been named just yet, he’s doing well and bonding backstage with his mom.
  • Much of the time, he is nursing, napping and starting to play and explore his mom’s hay.
  • When he’s ready, he will be introduced in stages to the other zebras and then join the herd as they go out onto the savanna on Kilimanjaro Safaris.

Angolan black-and-white colobus monkey:

  • The other baby to join Disney’s Animal Kingdom is a male Angolan black-and-white colobus monkey named Douglas.
  • Douglas was born on January 15 to mom Zahra, on the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail.
  • Guests can spot the duo hanging out high in the trees, where the little white furball is snuggling close to his mom.
  • As he grows up, his color will change to black with white around his face, and on his tail, like the others in his troop.

  • Douglas has an older sister Alika (L) who was born in 2018. She likes to preen him while mom looks on.

Guests can learn more about zebras and black-and-white colobus monkeys and how they can help them by visiting DisneyAnimals.com.

