Disney PhotoPass Celebrating 15th Anniversary with Special Photo Ops Around Walt Disney World

Disney PhotoPass has been capturing treasured memories for 15 years at Walt Disney World Resort and now they’re celebrating that milestone anniversary with more special limited-time photo opportunities, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Across all four parks, guests will find new nighttime Magic Shots available from February 1 through April 19.

At the end of Main Street, U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom

Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

And finally, this Magic Shot in front of Spaceship Earth Epcot

There will also be an exciting new prop photo available in Magic Kingdom.

Starting on Valentine’s Day (February 14) guests will find a special photo op next to Sleepy Hollow, with a prop featuring Cinderella’s glass slipper after the sun goes down.

The prop, combined with the backdrop of Cinderella Castle, makes for the perfect way to commemorate your trip to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

