Disney PhotoPass Celebrating 15th Anniversary with Special Photo Ops Around Walt Disney World

by | Jan 31, 2020 10:54 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Disney PhotoPass has been capturing treasured memories for 15 years at Walt Disney World Resort and now they’re celebrating that milestone anniversary with more special limited-time photo opportunities, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

  • Across all four parks, guests will find new nighttime Magic Shots available from February 1 through April 19.
  • At the end of Main Street, U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom, guests can get their photo in front of Cinderella Castle with some magical Mickey light over the top.

  • Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, guests will find this glowing Magic Shot in front of the Tree of Life.

  • And finally, this Magic Shot in front of Spaceship Earth at Epcot has been extended by popular demand.

  • There will also be an exciting new prop photo available in Magic Kingdom.
  • Starting on Valentine’s Day (February 14) guests will find a special photo op next to Sleepy Hollow, with a prop featuring Cinderella’s glass slipper after the sun goes down.
  • The prop, combined with the backdrop of Cinderella Castle, makes for the perfect way to commemorate your trip to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

ICYMI – More Walt Disney World news:

  • in June, esports competitions can officially be added to events held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
  • We’re getting closer and closer to the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Park and the Disney Parks Blog has released a “Mumbai Madness” poster that guests will see in the queue before experiencing the new attraction.
  • It seems that zebras and monkeys aren’t the only animal younglings to recently arrive at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This week, a new specialty popcorn bucket featuring Baby Simba was released.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend