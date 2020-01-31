Disney PhotoPass Celebrating 15th Anniversary with Special Photo Ops Around Walt Disney World

Disney PhotoPass has been capturing treasured memories for 15 years at Walt Disney World Resort and now they’re celebrating that milestone anniversary with more special limited-time photo opportunities, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
- Across all four parks, guests will find new nighttime Magic Shots available from February 1 through April 19.
- At the end of Main Street, U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom, guests can get their photo in front of Cinderella Castle with some magical Mickey light over the top.
- Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, guests will find this glowing Magic Shot in front of the Tree of Life.
- In Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests can take advantage of this ominous photo op near Once Upon a Time on Sunset Boulevard.
- And finally, this Magic Shot in front of Spaceship Earth at Epcot has been extended by popular demand.
- There will also be an exciting new prop photo available in Magic Kingdom.
- Starting on Valentine’s Day (February 14) guests will find a special photo op next to Sleepy Hollow, with a prop featuring Cinderella’s glass slipper after the sun goes down.
- The prop, combined with the backdrop of Cinderella Castle, makes for the perfect way to commemorate your trip to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.
ICYMI – More Walt Disney World news:
- in June, esports competitions can officially be added to events held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
- We’re getting closer and closer to the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Park and the Disney Parks Blog has released a “Mumbai Madness” poster that guests will see in the queue before experiencing the new attraction.
- It seems that zebras and monkeys aren’t the only animal younglings to recently arrive at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This week, a new specialty popcorn bucket featuring Baby Simba was released.
