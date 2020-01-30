ESports Makes Its Way to Walt Disney World with the 2020 Walt Disney World EGF High School National Championship

Since 1997, the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex has been host to many events and activities. Baseball, Basketball, Cheerleading, Dance, you name it and it has been seen at the complex. Now, in June, esports competitions can officially be added to events held at the facility according to the Disney Parks Blog.

What’s Happening:

This summer, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will host the 2020 Walt Disney World EGF High School National Championship, in collaboration with the Electronic Gaming Federation (EGF). This will be the first high school esports event at Walt Disney World Resort, bringing top competitors to the sports complex.

Taking place June 12 to 14, 2020 at The Arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, the 2020 Walt Disney World EGF High School National Championship will bring together top talent from across the United States, who have excelled at the regional level, to compete for the title of national champion.

This year’s event will feature teams vying for the championship spot for Overwatch and Rocket League each with eight teams competing, and Super Smash Bros. with sixteen teams competing.

What They’re Saying:

: “We’re proud to partner with Walt Disney World Resort to bring the championship of the EGF high school esports season to the ESPN Wide World of Sports! This will be a powerful final destination for our league which will generate even more excitement among players and families as they strive to qualify.” Faron Kelley, vice president, Disney Sports: “At ESPN Wide World of Sports, we strive to make dreams come true for competitors and fans from many different sports. We look forward to adding our first high school esports tournament to this list and are proud to work with EGF, a leader in esports youth events.”