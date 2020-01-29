Baby Simba Specialty Popcorn Bucket Joins the Pride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

It seems that zebras and monkeys aren’t the only animal younglings to recently arrive at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Today, a new specialty popcorn bucket featuring Baby Simba was released.

What’s happening:

Walt Disney World

An adorable new Baby Simba container is now available at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

And for all of you purists out there, the design of Simba takes its inspiration from the original animated classic The Lion King

On our visit, we saw the item for sale at: Corn-ivores (DinoLand U.S.A.) Feeding Ground (Discovery Island) Mahindi (Africa)



These containers go for $16.99 plus tax (bringing them up to around $18).

Notably, while this particular item might pop up elsewhere, this edition currently comes with a Disney’s Animal Kingdom-themed strap.

Take a closer look at the cute bucket below:

