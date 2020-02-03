Construction Update: Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Toy Story Land

Welcome to Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! No longer the newest land in the park, the Imagineers are hard at work on the first addition to the space since it opened in June of 2018. Guests visiting Andy’s backyard will now find a small construction wall just past the entrance to the land where you’ll soon be able to enter the Roundup Rodeo BBQ.

This new location promises to be a table service restaurant and the opening date hasn’t been announced yet, but the presence of a construction wall is promising. The location was first announced in April 2019 during an event for the 30th anniversary of the park.

The wall includes two pieces of concept art and a note with a quote from Walt Disney. The concept art of the interior shows the concept of Andy having set up a rodeo playset with his toys with Guests dining at toy chairs and tables. The other concept art shows the entrance to the restaurant, which is tucked away off the main path and being built over what was previously a backstage area.

Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for more information on the upcoming Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant at Walt Disney World.

