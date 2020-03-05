Preview: The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! Sneak Peek at Universal Studios Hollywood

by | Mar 5, 2020 9:01 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Ever since the first movie in the franchise was released into theaters in 2016, The Secret Life of Pets has become a phenomenon. It spawned a sequel, The Secret Life of Pets 2, three short films (Norman Television, Weenie, and Super Gidget) a video game called The Secret Life of Pets: Unleashed, and two energetic floats in Universal's Superstar Parade at Universal Studios Florida.

Now, later this month Universal Studios Hollywood on the west coast is preparing to open its all-new highly anticipated ride-through attraction The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! The track-based ride includes an astounding 64 animated figures and answers the question, “What are your pets really doing when you’re not at home?” I recently spoke with Universal Creative Senior Director and Executive Producer Jon Corfino during a visit to Universal Studios Hollywood to get a taste of just what exactly guests can expect when they step foot into the new attraction.

“About two and a half years in the making with Illumination [animation studio], working very closely of course with [producer] Chris Meledandri and his writers and the entire team over there to come up with this adventure,” Corfino told my group. “I like to say that the one universal language I know most people have– the only true unconditional love we get in this life sometimes– is from our pets, so it’s a heartfelt experience that extends to the brand and obviously [informs] what our objective is with the new ride.”

“The narrative is, when we first enter Katie’s apartment, we’re immediately greeted by Norman [the guinea pig], and throughout the queue line [we meet] a series of the other pets from the films. They recognize us as lost puppies in need of a home. And of course Snowball [the rabbit], who’s the alpha personality [voiced by] Kevin Hart, has a plan to get us to this adoption fair which is just about over, so we’ve got to get across town to the pet store to hopefully meet our new parents.”

“We go through a queue line that’s very unique. There is one monitor, but it’s not like your traditional queue line. You’re actually going to be going through Katie’s apartment building, through a series of apartments where you’re seeing how the folks live. Of course there’s no people in there, but you’ll run into other pets who will also be reinforcing the storyline all the way through.”

“Once we get to the ride, the ride vehicles are boxes– because that’s how puppies are stored a lot of times– so we become puppies, and as we get on the ride, one of the first experiences we see [is] we make a turn into the grand scene of New York. We pass by an electronics store [that] has a big monitor in it, and as we pass by it, we have our first sample of what I’ll call this Advanced Optical Gesture-Tracking technology, where we actually see ourselves as puppies. It tracks our movements, it tracks our heads, it tracks our eyes, but adds in some fun things. [There are] like fifteen different types of puppies, and you’re identified as that singular puppy throughout the ride. Your ears move, it’s fun.”

“You’ll end up going through New York, you’ll see the richness of the sets all along the way, you’ll be helped and reinforced by the other pets from the films, and you’ll go to a couple places we all recognize like Cat Alley– [which is] very emblematic of the first film. Snowball has some wacky ideas about how to get us to where we need to get to, so we go on quite the adventure. At one point he straps a rocket on his back and thinks it’s a good idea to go through a fireworks factory, so that becomes very engaging.”

“I don’t want to give too much of it away, but we end up then going through and surviving that, but we’re kind of singed up a little bit [when] we finally make it to the pet shop. We’ve got to take a little bit of a bath– don’t worry; you don’t get wet like Jurassic [World: The Ride], but you get cleaned up so you can look your best to potentially be adopted. And as you go through that sequence, you also once again see yourselves as puppies– getting wet, being blown dry, being cleaned up. And then you actually get to meet your adoptive parents and have one big party at the end. That’s the story conceit in a nutshell.”

During our visit we were also given a guided tour of the attraction’s queue all the way up to the ride’s loading area, and I must say what I saw was really very impressive. It’s incredibly nice to see Universal returning to the dark ride game instead of leaning on yet another motion simulator attraction. “The company took a look at where we are right now in the marketplace,” Jon Corfino told me. “And you have this great, very broad IP– it made a perfect complement to the area that we’re in right now, to put it next to Despicable Me and have this kind of “Illumination Land” or “Illumination Neighborhood.”

“You take a look at the toolbox and what you want to do, and how you want to execute the [desired] immersion level. If you want to be close to characters, the best way to make you feel that is, in this case, not through media. In this case it was taking you through the actual places that you recognize from the films. You couldn’t do that with a traditional media-based experience.”

The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! opens Friday, March 27 at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. For more information, be sure to visit the park’s official website.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend