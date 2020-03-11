TV Review: “Motherland: Fort Salem” (Freeform)

by | Mar 11, 2020 5:20 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Welcome to Motherland, an alternate reality where the Salem Witch Trials ended with a peace treaty in exchange for military support. Now in present-day America, the military is primarily run by witches and Freeform’s newest series, Motherland: Fort Salem, follows three new recruits training for battle. They’re preparing for war and one that can only be won with complex magic.

We’ve come a long way since Harry Potter and Motherland: Fort Salem almost feels like Hogwarts meets The Hunger Games with a splash of Captain America: Civil War. There’s magic, but it never feels as personal or touching as it did in the works of J. K. Rowling. The world is at war against a mysterious enemy and the lead characters have all suffered losses leading to their entry at Fort Salem, but not everyone is who they claim to be.

Like skrulls from the Marvel universe, the enemy is a shapeshifter. But their real power is causing people to destroy themselves, which is presented up front at the top of the pilot after an anti-suicide PSA. Since the enemy has infiltrated Fort Salem, it’s difficult to follow the trail of suicides that would connect the recruits to the killer at large.

Because witches are in charge, the world of Motherland is primarily female. Generals, commanders, officers, and even the President of the United States are women. Any male characters are in a supporting role, often present to add a little bit of eye candy for the show’s target audience. Several of the leads engage in same-sex relationships, including Raelle (Taylor Hickson), the lead character.

The show has a strong sexual identity, sometimes uncomfortably so. At one point, a military ball becomes an outdoor orgy sequence that would rival Eyes Wide Shut if this were on HBO instead of Freeform. Witches have a unique mark on their body that changes with their sexual experience, becoming sparkly at a certain point. It’s like a Cutie Mark from My Little Pony, but sexualized. It never felt essential to the story and is purely gratuitious sex as far as I can tell. I hope the creators strive for deeper meaning, but this throwaway fact from the pilot was absent from the rest of the episodes I screened.

Motherland: Fort Salem is a story about frenemies working together to stop a terrible evil in the world. I liked the premise, the central characters, and the depiction of an all-women military regime. However, it looks and feels a little too familiar to be original and it's far too horny for its own good. I applaud what it’s trying to be and feel bad that it missed the mark, creating something that presents itself as inclusive yet feels alienating in the end.

I give Motherland: Fort Salem 2 out of 5 blue helium balloons.

Motherland: Fort Salem premieres March 18th on Freeform.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend