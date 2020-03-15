More COVID-19 Disney Closures Announced – Disney Stores, Disney World Hotels, More

Disney has made new announcements regardings closures related to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic;

What’s happening:

Disney will be closing all of its Disney Stores in North America beginning Tuesday, March 17. shopDisney.com will remain open online.

Disney owned and operated hotels at Walt Disney World Resort and Disney’s Vero Beach Resort will close at 5:00 p.m. Friday, March 20.

Disney will be closing all of its owned and operated locations at Downtown Disney Anaheim and Disney Springs Orlando beginning Tuesday, March 17. Individual tenants will make their own decisions on whether to continue or adjust operation.

For a list of all closures and adjustments for The Walt Disney Company related to COVID-19, see our guide – The Walt Disney Company COVID-19 Impacts.