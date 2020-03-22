Moment of Disney Bliss: Phantom Manor at Disneyland Paris

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show or parade from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.

Aujourd'hui is March 22, 2020, and we’re going to the city of light, Paris, France, to see the Disneyland Paris take on the Haunted Mansion which they call Phantom Manor.

Phantom Manor at Disneyland Paris Facts and Fun

Located on Frontierland in Disneyland Paris

Originally featured an opening narration by Vincent Price. It was removed shortly after opening but parts of it returned in 2019.

A secondary plot in the book Phantom of the Opera influenced the plot

Like the Disneyland version, and unlike the Walt Disney World version, the stretching room is an actual elevator

Features over 90 animatronics and over 50 special effects.

A book about the attractions was released by Disney last year called Phantom Manor Decrypted

Join us tomorrow for the March 23rd Moment of Disney Bliss.