April 2020 Disney Highlights

by | Apr 1, 2020 9:44 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

April 1

The 1998 version of Doctor Dolittle starring Eddie Murphy is now available on Disney+.

April 2

On the season premiere of Freeform’s Siren, an old friend visits Helen, a new mermaid arrives leaving Ryn questioning their motives. Maddie learns the truth behind Ian’s death, as Ben fights for his mother’s treatments. While Xander is inspired to take on more responsibility.

April 3

The long-delayed Dolphin Reef finally makes its debut on Disney+. In the Disneynature documentary it’s time for a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin named Echo to grow up. The film is narrated by Natalie Portman.

April 4

DuckTales is back for a third season on Disney XD. In the season premiere, Huey races against Violet in a challenge to be named Senior Junior Woodchuck, while Scrooge and the family search for a secret Woodchuck treasure.

April 5

A Pixar legend joins the cast of Disney Channel’s Just Roll With It. After Grandpa (John Ratzenberger) crashes Byron’s car, he is “grounded” by Rachel, and has to stay at home. Owen quickly becomes frustrated that Grandpa is being loud and distracting while he and Ruth try to study.

April 6

On National Geographic’s Cosmos: Possible Worlds, the series examines how a deadly embrace between two atoms altered the fate of the world.

April 7

Disney Publishing released So This is Love: A Twisted Tale. Unable to prove that she's the missing princess, and unable to bear life under Lady Tremaine any longer, Cinderella attempts a fresh start, looking for work at the palace as a seamstress. But when the Grand Duke appoints her to serve under the king's visiting sister, Cinderella becomes witness to a grand conspiracy to take the king-and the prince-out of power, as well as a longstanding prejudice against fairies, including Cinderella's own Fairy Godmother. Faced with questions of love and loyalty to the kingdom, Cinderella must find a way to stop the villains of past and present

April 8

The iconic ABC series comes to an end as Modern Family presents its series finale.

April 9

Little Joe debuts on Hulu. The film follows Alice (Emily Beecham), a single mother and dedicated senior plant breeder at a corporation engaged in developing new species. She has engineered a special crimson flower, remarkable not only for its beauty but also for its therapeutic value: if kept at the ideal temperature, fed properly and spoken to regularly, this plant makes its owner happy. Against company policy, Alice takes one home as a gift for her teenage son, Joe. They christen it ‘Little Joe.’ But as their plant grows, so too does Alice’s suspicion that her new creation may not be as harmless as its nickname suggests.

April 10

An inside look at the musical production of “Coco: A Live-to-Film Concert Experience”, performed at the historic Hollywood Bowl debuts on Disney+. You can see our coverage of the concert here.

April 11

A spy video game turns dangerously real as Launchpad and Dewey must stop F.O.W.L. agent Steelbeak’s plan to destroy Duckburg on this week’s DuckTales

April 12

The 9th season of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic comes to Hulu.

April 13

ABC premieres The Baker and the Beauty. This new series takes viewers on a flavor-filled adventure between relatable everyman Daniel and international superstar Noa. Daniel Garcia is working in the family bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But on a wild Miami night, he meets Noa Hamilton and his life moves into the spotlight.

April 14

Disney releases DisneyBound: Dress Disney and Make It Fashion. "What would Rapunzel wear if she was a real girl?" This is the question that launched author and influencer Leslie Kay's first look on her DisneyBound blog. Within days of sharing the look to her 300+ social media followers, she began getting more and more requests for Disney-inspired looks. Her blog grew to over 30,000 followers within three weeks, and eight years later, her community of Disny-bounders is now over half a million strong.

April 15

Mrs. America debuts on FX on Hulu. Starring Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash that forever shifted the political landscape.

April 16

The second season of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows has its Hulu debut. In Season 2, the vampires will try to find their way in a world of human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power and of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area.

April 17

It is the season finale of Shop Class on Disney+. The finalists vie for the title "Shop Class Champs" by building contemporary backyard forts.

April 18

On this week’s DuckTales, the family joins a zen mermaid society to find a missing mystery, but Louie is convinced, the seemingly innocent mermaids have a villainous agenda of their own.

April 19

Due to demand, ESPN is debuting their documentary series, The Last Dance earlier than expected. The series, directed by Jason Hehir (“The Fab Five,” “The ’85 Bears,” “Andre the Giant”), chronicles one of the greatest icons and most successful teams in sports history, Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, and features never-before-seen footage from the 1997-98 season as the team pursued its sixth NBA championship in eight years.

April 20

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa comes to Disney+

April 21

On this date in 1995, Hollywood Pictures released While You Were Sleeping.

April 22

To celebrate Earth Day, Jane Goodall: The Hope comes to Disney+

April 23

The third season of Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure makes its Disney+ debut.

April 24

The classic Disney science documentaries Man in Space and Mars and Beyond come to Disney+

April 25

The Three Caballeros return to DuckTales when Louie plans a break-in at a high-class party so the Caballeros can play as Donald tries to get past the party’s no-nonsense planner.

April 26

On a new episode of Raven’s Home, Nia becomes an influence after winning a contest sponsored by a shoe company until Levi breaks the news that the shoe company doesn’t stand for the things Nia believes.

April 27

On this date in 1990, Touchstone Pictures released Spaced Invaders

April 28

ESPN is showcasing classic MLB games each Tuesday. This week, they are featuring Game 7 from the 2003 ALCS with the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. The game features Aaron Boone’s 11th inning walk-off home run which sends the Yankees to the World Series.

April 29

The 2011 version of Footloose is now available on Hulu.

April 30

National Treasure comes to Disney+

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend