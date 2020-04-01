April 2020 Disney Highlights

April 1

The 1998 version of Doctor Dolittle starring Eddie Murphy is now available on Disney+.

April 2

On the season premiere of Freeform’s Siren, an old friend visits Helen, a new mermaid arrives leaving Ryn questioning their motives. Maddie learns the truth behind Ian’s death, as Ben fights for his mother’s treatments. While Xander is inspired to take on more responsibility.

April 3

The long-delayed Dolphin Reef finally makes its debut on Disney+. In the Disneynature documentary it’s time for a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin named Echo to grow up. The film is narrated by Natalie Portman.

April 4

DuckTales is back for a third season on Disney XD. In the season premiere, Huey races against Violet in a challenge to be named Senior Junior Woodchuck, while Scrooge and the family search for a secret Woodchuck treasure.

April 5

A Pixar legend joins the cast of Disney Channel’s Just Roll With It. After Grandpa (John Ratzenberger) crashes Byron’s car, he is “grounded” by Rachel, and has to stay at home. Owen quickly becomes frustrated that Grandpa is being loud and distracting while he and Ruth try to study.

April 6

On National Geographic’s Cosmos: Possible Worlds, the series examines how a deadly embrace between two atoms altered the fate of the world.

April 7

Disney Publishing released So This is Love: A Twisted Tale. Unable to prove that she's the missing princess, and unable to bear life under Lady Tremaine any longer, Cinderella attempts a fresh start, looking for work at the palace as a seamstress. But when the Grand Duke appoints her to serve under the king's visiting sister, Cinderella becomes witness to a grand conspiracy to take the king-and the prince-out of power, as well as a longstanding prejudice against fairies, including Cinderella's own Fairy Godmother. Faced with questions of love and loyalty to the kingdom, Cinderella must find a way to stop the villains of past and present

April 8

The iconic ABC series comes to an end as Modern Family presents its series finale.

April 9

Little Joe debuts on Hulu. The film follows Alice (Emily Beecham), a single mother and dedicated senior plant breeder at a corporation engaged in developing new species. She has engineered a special crimson flower, remarkable not only for its beauty but also for its therapeutic value: if kept at the ideal temperature, fed properly and spoken to regularly, this plant makes its owner happy. Against company policy, Alice takes one home as a gift for her teenage son, Joe. They christen it ‘Little Joe.’ But as their plant grows, so too does Alice’s suspicion that her new creation may not be as harmless as its nickname suggests.

April 10

An inside look at the musical production of “Coco: A Live-to-Film Concert Experience”, performed at the historic Hollywood Bowl debuts on Disney+. You can see our coverage of the concert here.

April 11

A spy video game turns dangerously real as Launchpad and Dewey must stop F.O.W.L. agent Steelbeak’s plan to destroy Duckburg on this week’s DuckTales

April 12

The 9th season of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic comes to Hulu.

April 13

ABC premieres The Baker and the Beauty. This new series takes viewers on a flavor-filled adventure between relatable everyman Daniel and international superstar Noa. Daniel Garcia is working in the family bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But on a wild Miami night, he meets Noa Hamilton and his life moves into the spotlight.

April 14

Disney releases DisneyBound: Dress Disney and Make It Fashion. "What would Rapunzel wear if she was a real girl?" This is the question that launched author and influencer Leslie Kay's first look on her DisneyBound blog. Within days of sharing the look to her 300+ social media followers, she began getting more and more requests for Disney-inspired looks. Her blog grew to over 30,000 followers within three weeks, and eight years later, her community of Disny-bounders is now over half a million strong.

April 15

Mrs. America debuts on FX on Hulu. Starring Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash that forever shifted the political landscape.

April 16

The second season of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows has its Hulu debut. In Season 2, the vampires will try to find their way in a world of human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power and of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area.

April 17

It is the season finale of Shop Class on Disney+. The finalists vie for the title "Shop Class Champs" by building contemporary backyard forts.

April 18

On this week’s DuckTales, the family joins a zen mermaid society to find a missing mystery, but Louie is convinced, the seemingly innocent mermaids have a villainous agenda of their own.

April 19

Due to demand, ESPN is debuting their documentary series, The Last Dance earlier than expected. The series, directed by Jason Hehir (“The Fab Five,” “The ’85 Bears,” “Andre the Giant”), chronicles one of the greatest icons and most successful teams in sports history, Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, and features never-before-seen footage from the 1997-98 season as the team pursued its sixth NBA championship in eight years.

April 20

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa comes to Disney+

April 21

On this date in 1995, Hollywood Pictures released While You Were Sleeping.

April 22

To celebrate Earth Day, Jane Goodall: The Hope comes to Disney+

April 23

The third season of Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure makes its Disney+ debut.

April 24

The classic Disney science documentaries Man in Space and Mars and Beyond come to Disney+

April 25

The Three Caballeros return to DuckTales when Louie plans a break-in at a high-class party so the Caballeros can play as Donald tries to get past the party’s no-nonsense planner.

April 26

On a new episode of Raven’s Home, Nia becomes an influence after winning a contest sponsored by a shoe company until Levi breaks the news that the shoe company doesn’t stand for the things Nia believes.

April 27

On this date in 1990, Touchstone Pictures released Spaced Invaders

April 28

ESPN is showcasing classic MLB games each Tuesday. This week, they are featuring Game 7 from the 2003 ALCS with the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. The game features Aaron Boone’s 11th inning walk-off home run which sends the Yankees to the World Series.

April 29

The 2011 version of Footloose is now available on Hulu.

April 30

National Treasure comes to Disney+