Book Review: “Most Wanted: The Revolutionary Partnership of John Hancock and Samuel Adams”

by | Apr 1, 2020 5:36 PM Pacific Time

John Hancock isn’t just a signature and Samuel Adams isn’t just a beer. Disney will bring Lin-Manuel Miranda’s filmed stage production of Hamilton to the masses in the near future, but kids can learn a different part of the American Revolution through this new picture book from Disney Hyperion perfect for ages 6 to 10. Most Wanted: The Revolutionari Partnership of John Hancock & Samuel Adams tells the story of two friends who became founding fathers of the United States.

Told over the span of ten years, the book is 75-pages and breaks the events up into digestible, illustrated pieces that make history fun for kids. Another aspect of the book that feels groundbreaking is the decision to depict slavery. One of the best images comes from a page where John Hancock is quoted as saying “I will not be a slave” while his own slave gives him a confused look in the background while pouring tea. History books have hidden this aspect of the founding fathers for centuries and it’s refreshing to see it finally corrected. The book also handles women’s rights through the illustrations, with women very much present at a lot of the depicted events, but not allowed to participate. Author Sarah Jane Marsh provides more context in her Author’s Notes section at the end of the book.

What kids will latch onto is the fun dichotomy between the two characters. John Hancock is depicted as an extravagant, larger than life man who becomes America’s first celebrity. Samuel Adams is a studious activist who, like Alexander Hamilton, is “Nonstop” with his determination and work ethic. Once the two pair up and ignite a revolution in Boston, they soon find themselves on Britain's “Most Wanted” list, hence the title of the book.

By making John Hancock and Samuel Adams into fun characters, kids feel like they’re reading a story rather than a history book, but still learn all of the important moments of the American Revolution. The book includes some additional stories about both founding fathers that didn’t make it into the overall narrative, such as an explanation of why John Hancock’s signature was so big and fanciful and why neither men were arrested. There’s also a timeline of events that give kids a broader view of their lives.

In her Author’s Notes, Sarah Jane Marsh explains that she spent nearly five years researching both men for this project. She provides a bibliography for readers to explore more about each subject, as well as some websites and historical sites that families can visit. In a time where so many kids are distance learning, a book like this is the perfect way to make history fun.

The illustrations are provided by Edwin Fotheringham and his style is a lot of fun. Characters feel cartoony or caricatured and while the colonial era was not known for being particularly colorful, he finds ways to include fun colors here and there. But since it is aimed at an older audience than your typical picture book, you won’t find any garish or overly bright spectrums.

Most Wanted: The Revolutionary Partnership of John Hancock & Samuel Adams by Sarah Jane Marsh and illustrated by Edwin Fotheringham is the kind of book that can help a child develop a love of history. It’s a great resource not only for parents, but also for teachers and libraries. Whatever way you access it, I highly recommend giving it a try when your kids start to learn about the American Revolution.

 
 
