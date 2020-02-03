Disney to Release Broadway Smash “Hamilton” in Theaters Fall 2021

Well, Hamilton fans, if you missed seeing performances with the show’s original cast, you’re in luck. Disney has announced they will release the live filmed version in theaters next fall.
What’s happening:
- The wildly popular musical Hamilton, now in its fifth year on Broadway, is coming to movie theaters in 2021.
- Disney took to Twitter this morning to announce it will release the filmed version of Hamilton starring the show’s original cast.
- Walt Disney Studios shared the news saying, “Disney presents: Hamilton. With The Original Broadway Cast. Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre. In A Theater Near You. October 15, 2021.”
- Variety also shared statements from the show’s creator and star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Disney CEO Bob Iger.
- This special engagement will allow longtime fans and those just discovering the musical to enjoy the entire production with the first group of actors to bring the story to life. This is definitely a dream come true for fans who didn’t get to see the first run.
Interesting facts:
- According to Deadline, Disney paid $75 million for the worldwide distribution rights for Hamilton.
- Tommy Kail directed both the stage version and the filmed version of the musical which was shot “two weeks before the original cast left.”
- In order to put together the best “movie” version possible, Kail shot three live performances as well as some scenes without an audience.
- When Hamilton first debuted on Broadway, tickets were going for as much as $500 per seat!
Original Broadway Cast:
- Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton
- Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson
- Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr
- Christopher Jackson as George Washington
- Jonathan Groff as King George
- Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler
- Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton
What they’re saying:
- Disney CEO and chairman Robert Iger: “Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theater experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for good reason that Hamilton was hailed as an astonishing work of art. All who saw it with the original cast will never forget that singular experience. And we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share this same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world.”
- Lin-Manuel Miranda: “I fell in love with musical storytelling growing up with the legendary Howard Ashman-Alan Menken Disney collaborations — The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, Aladdin. I’m so proud of what Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of Hamilton— a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theater. We’re excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of Hamilton to the largest audience possible.”
More Disney, Broadway, and Musicals:
- In 2017 Disney released Newsies: The Broadway Musical in theaters nationwide. The production was filmed live on stage at the Pantages theater in Los Angeles. Fans can check out Newsies: The Broadway Musical which is streaming now on Disney+!
- Guests visiting Epcot at Walt Disney World can enjoy the Disney on Broadway Concert series which performs daily during the Festival of the Arts.
- Last week, Disney Theatrical production announced a 2021 North American tour of Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida.
- Hamilton creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda has teamed up with Alan Menken for Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey.