TV Recap – “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Season 7, Episode 8 – “Together Again”

by | Apr 10, 2020 10:22 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

“You can change who you are, but you cannot run from yourself.”

Hello and welcome to Laughing Place’s weekly recap of the seventh and final season of Lucasfilm Animation’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+. This week’s episode, entitled “Together Again,” picks up right where the previous installment left off, with Ahsoka Tano (voiced by Ashley Eckstein) still imprisoned by the Pike Syndicate along with her new frenemies Trace Martez (Brigitte Kali Canales) and her sister Rafa (Elizabeth Rodriguez).

The three companions are still bickering in their cell. Rafa proposes they try the “sick prisoner” trick, but nobody else goes for it. She accuses Trace and Ahsoka of teaming up against her, but Ahsoka brushes it off and comes up with a plan. “Rafa, you need to trust me,” she demands. The trio is taken before the Pike leader Marg Krim (Stephen Stanton), who says “Pay your debt or watch your friends die.”

After hearing out Ahsoka’s proposal, Krim agrees to let Trace and Rafa leave the planet to retrieve the missing spice in exchange for Ahsoka’s percentage. Once the women leave the room, he confers with his officers: “You think he will find out about this? He always finds out about this,” they comment about an unknown being. The mysterious hooded Mandalorians from the previous episode watch Trace’s ship the Silver Angel take off without Ahsoka. “I want to know the instant she leaves the citadel,” one of them says.

Ahsoka has used the Force to escape from her cell once again and finds a stash of thermal detonators in a storage room and begins placing them surreptitiously around the base. Meanwhile, Rafa has a change of heart while off-world and agrees to return to rescue Ahsoka from the Pikes. They plan to steal a shipment from the Pikes and trade it back to them for the Togruta’s safe return. Rafa talks her way into picking up spice from some workers, while Ahsoka overhears the Pikes receiving a holo-transmission from none other than Maul (Sam Witwer). “I have things to attend to other than your incompetence, Maul says, and drops a reference to Crimson Dawn, tying in his Clone Wars arc to the events of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

“He placed members of the collective against one another,” says one of the Pikes after Maul signs off. Ahsoka sneaks into a control room and peeks at the transmission log, discovering that Maul sent his signal from Mandalore. She’s then ambushed by the guards and takes them on using Force pushes but gets hit by a stun bolt. Down at the warehouse, Rafa is confronted by the imposing Trandoshan manager (Tom Root). They enter into a fistfight and Rafa gets beat up pretty good, but she moves the scuffle to a swinging lift and manages to release the crane, sending the Trandoshan into the abyss below. The Silver Angel takes off back to pick up Ahsoka.

When they return to Marg Krim’s throne room, Trace and Rafa learn from the Illustrious Imperator that Ahsoka is actually a Jedi. Naturally they are upset over this revelation, but they don’t have much time to argue about it because at that moment the detonators Ahsoka planted go off, sending the facility into chaos. The women use the confusion to escape in the Silver Angel but are pursued by a fighter craft. Trace pulls a maneuver that causes their adversary to crash into a mountainside and the protagonists leave the atmosphere of Oba Diah.

The Mandalorians pursue the Angel to Coruscant, where the ship docks back in Trace’s garage. Rafa and Trace still seem miffed about Ahsoka’s former association with the Jedi Order, but they say they are thankful for her helping them and have decided to accept who she is. Then suddenly the Mandalorians appear and one of them removes her helmet, revealing the face of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), who says “You and I have a common enemy” while displaying a holo-image of Maul. Trace and Rafa convince Ahsoka to pursue this path even though it may lead her back to her place among the Jedi, so she bids farewell to the sisters and boards the Mandalorians’ ship, departing for Mandalore.

 
 
