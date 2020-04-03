TV Recap – “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Season 7, Episode 7 – “Dangerous Debt”

by | Apr 3, 2020 1:14 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

“Who you were does not have to define who you are.”

Hello and welcome to Laughing Place’s weekly recap of the seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars from Lucasfilm Animation on Disney+. This week’s new episode, entitled “Dangerous Debt,” serves as the third part of the current Ahsoka-centric arc, and picks up where we left off at the end of the last installment.

After dumping a shipment of spice, former Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano (voiced by Ashley Eckstein) has been captured by the Pike Syndicate along with her two new friends Trace Martez (Brigitte Kali Canales) and her sister Rafa (Elizabeth Rodriguez) on the planet Oba Diah. Arguing amongst each other in their cell over who is at fault for their predicament, Rafa and Trace reveal why it is they hate the Jedi so much.

It seems during Ziro the Hutt’s prison break in the first-season episode “Hostage Crisis,” the Jedi diverted a runaway transport from crashing into a populated landing platform and instead caused it to destroy Trace and Rafa’s family home, killing their parents in the process. Frustrated at becoming collateral damage in the Jedi’s adventures and only being told “the Force will be with you,” the two sisters swore to distance themselves from the Order. “I’m so sorry,” says Ahsoka, who still hasn’t revealed her true nature to the Martezes.

The Pikes torture Rafa for info while Trace and Ahsoka talk in their cell. Then Rafa is brought back unconscious and Trace attempts to fight back, only to be taken herself. “Where is the spice?” asks a torture droid, but Trace feigns a fainting spell and launches a surprise attack on her captors, escaping the torture chamber. Ahsoka stealthily uses the Force to break herself and Rafa out of their cell and they pursue Trace together as she evades the prison guards with the help of a couple other freed captives.

The three make their way out of the facility while fighting the guards in blaster combat. They make a dramatic leap over a retracting walkway, and Ahsoka uses the Force again to help Trace grab ahold of the far-side ledge. “That’s not normal,” says Rafa as the Togruta jumps clear over their heads. The trio separate so Ahsoka can disable a large gate while the sisters distract the remaining guards. Another firefight breaks out and Ahsoka uses the Force yet again to help Trace and Rafa in their battle.

Ahsoka and Rafa have a heart-to-heart about their intentions as a local hobo turns them in to more nearby guards. They find Trace’s ship the Silver Angel parked on a landing platform but before they can reclaim it, they enter into another chase through the city streets, both on foot and on a speeder. Off in the distance, a group of mysterious hooded Mandalorian warriors spot the action from a rooftop, making special note of Ahsoka’s presence. “Let’s keep track of her; she could be useful to us,” one of them notes.

The Pikes recapture Trace and Rafa and immediately order their execution, but Ahsoka steals a maintenance vehicle and rescues them by driving it into their capturers. “I’ve had enough of this planet,” says Rafa as they make their getaway, but they’re cut off at the pass and taken back into custody once more. Rafa offers to run another job for the Pikes as recompense, but the desperate plea doesn’t work and the episode ends exactly where it began– with the three adventurers locked in the same jail cell.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend