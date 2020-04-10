What We Learned from Disney Insider: “Lighting Fires, Elephant Kingdom, Acapella Sensation”

After a week off, Disney Insider returned today on Disney+ with a look at three recent projects. First, we visit Hulu headquarters for a look at the ABC Signature series Little Fires Everywhere. Then we stop by Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World with one of the filmmakers from Disneynature Elephants to learn about a very special conservation effort that originated at Disney. Lastly, we catch up with DCapella as they record their newest single, “I2I” from A Goofy Movie. Here’s everything we learned in the newest episode.

Step inside Hulu headquarters with Liz Tigelaar, Executive Producer of ABC Signature’s Hulu Original Series, Little Fires Everywhere. She is preparing to show some footage to the writer of the original novel, Celeste Ng. They take a look at one particular sequence where Reese Witherspoon’s daughter disrupts a school recital. We learned that the production team had to do reshoots to add a sequence where the daughter wrote something on her forehead in a mirror. How does the book’s author respond? You’ll have to watch the episode to find out.

Roy Conli, producer of Disneynature Elephant, visits Disney’s Animal Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort to meet with Dr. Joseph Soltis, a Research Scientist who played a key part in a special conservation effort to protect Elephants from farmers in Kenya. The Elephants and Bees project, in conjunction with Dr. Lucy King, found a way to create a natural barrier for farmers that prevents elephants from eating their crops by placing beehives around the perimeter. As they talk, they take a ride around the Kilimanjaro Safaris savannah on a Wild Africa Trek safari vehicle.

Go inside the recording studio as Disney’s acapella group records a cover of “I2I” from A Goofy Movie. Deke Sharon, DCapella’s Musical Director, talks about how they add their own style to classic Disney songs. Each of the seven singers gets a moment to talk, including Morgan Keene, Orlando Dixon, Kalen Kelly, RJ Woessner, Joe Santoni, Antonio Fernandez, and the newest member, Kelly Denice Taylor. Watch as they rehearse on music tablets and step into the recording booth to put this pop song together in just three days.

Best Moment of the Episode

Once again, Disney Insider saved the best for last. It was so joyous and fun to watch DCapella put their own spin on “I2I.” While a visit to Disney’s Animal Kingdom is hard to top, DCapella ends this episode in such a fun and uplifting way.

What was your favorite moment of this week’s Disney Insider?

