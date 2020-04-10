DCappella Performs “I2I” From “A Goofy Movie” for Film’s 25th Anniversary

With the weeklong celebration of A Goofy Movie’s 25th anniversary nearing its end, DCappella got in on the fun with a special recording of the film’s iconic song, “I2I.”
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s happening:
- Yesterday, DCappella dropped a new video on YouTube of the septet recording “I2I” from the 1995 animated film A Goofy Movie. And queue the nostalgia:
- The group can be seen inside the sound booth recording their individual harmonies which are then perfectly blended together.
- If listening to the group wasn’t enough, short clips from the movie are sprinkled throughout the video!
More ways to celebrate the 25th anniversary of A Goofy Movie:
- All week long, D23 has been sharing fun content, trivia, projects and more inspired by the film:
- Tonight marks the grand finale of the celebration with a cast reunion followed by a virtual viewing party at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT!
- Disney Shares 25 Fun Facts about A Goofy Movie—how many of these factoids did you know?
- Mike Peraza, the art director of Goof Troop, teaches fans how to draw Max as Powerline
- Voice of Mickey Mouse, Bret Iwan shows off his construction skills as he teaches fans to build their own Leaning Tower of Cheeza
- D23 took to YouTube to showcase some of the highlights from the 20th Anniversary cast reunion panel at D23 Expo 2015.