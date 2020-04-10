DCappella Performs “I2I” From “A Goofy Movie” for Film’s 25th Anniversary

With the weeklong celebration of A Goofy Movie’s 25th anniversary nearing its end, DCappella got in on the fun with a special recording of the film’s iconic song, “I2I.”

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

Yesterday, DCappella dropped a new video on YouTube A Goofy Movie. And queue the nostalgia:

The group can be seen inside the sound booth recording their individual harmonies which are then perfectly blended together.

If listening to the group wasn’t enough, short clips from the movie are sprinkled throughout the video!

More ways to celebrate the 25th anniversary of A Goofy Movie: