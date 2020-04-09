Learn to Draw Max as Powerline from “A Goofy Movie” In a New D23 Video

D23 has shared a new how-to-draw video of Max from A Goofy Movie as part of their week-long 25th anniversary celebration.
What’s Happening:
- Mike Peraza, Art Director of Goof Troop, teaches fans how to draw Max from A Goofy Movie.
- This particular drawing is Max in his Powerline costume from the “Stand Out” sequence of the film.
- This video is part of D23’s week-long celebration of the 25th anniversary of A Goofy Movie.
- The grand finale of D23’s celebration is a virtual watch party on Friday, April 10th, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT that will include a cast reunion.
