D23 Celebrates 25 Years of “A Goofy Movie” Cast Reunion, Virtual Viewing Party and More

This week, D23 is bringing the A Goofy Movie 25th anniversary celebration to fans across the country—virtually! The Disney fan club will present a slate of fun daily content looking back at the film about the relationship between fathers and sons.

What’s happening:

D23 Goofy Movie Week:

The week-long celebration of A Goofy Movie will feature videos, articles, and more posted daily on D23’s: Facebook Instagram Twitter

will feature videos, articles, and more posted daily on D23’s: On Friday April, 10th D23 will host a special reunion with the cast of A Goofy Movie followed by the virtual viewing party. Friday’s schedule is as follows:

“A Goofy Reunion: 25 Years of A Goofy Movie” – 7:30 p.m. EST / 4:30 p.m. PST:

“TOON” in Friday for our virtual viewing party to celebrate A Goofy Movie ’s 25th anniversary, with never-before-heard stories from members of the film’s cast and creative team, including:

’s 25th anniversary, with never-before-heard stories from members of the film’s cast and creative team, including: Bill Farmer, voice of Goofy Jason Marsden, voice of Max Jenna von Oy, voice of Stacey Jim Cummings, voice of Pete Kevin Lima, director Jymn Magon, writer Bambi Moë, Music Producer David Z Rivkin, Music Producer



D23 A Goofy Movie Watch Party – 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST:

Set your clocks to 1995, and join our global party to watch the film “eye to eye” with your fellow Disney fans on Disney+