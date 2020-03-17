D23 Cancels Goofy Movie On The Open Roadshow 25th Anniversary Screening Event

With the closure of theaters around the country due to concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19, D23 has cancelled the screenings that were part of their Goofy Movie roadshow.
What’s Happening:
- Last month, D23 announced that they would present several screening events to celebrate the 25th anniversary of A Goofy Movie.
- With the closure of theaters around the country surrounding concerns of the spread of COVID-19, D23 has decided to cancel each of the upcoming screenings.
- D23 has issued the following statement: “Due to the recent temporary closures of several movie theater chains as well as The Walt Disney Family Museum, we are canceling the upcoming D23 A Goofy Movie 25th – On the Open Roadshow events. We are reaching out directly to those guests scheduled to attend and will be issuing full refunds to those members who purchased tickets. Please visit D23.com/events for other D23 event updates.”
- The events were scheduled to take place at the Walt Disney Studios, The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, and different AMC theaters on the East Coast, including the one in Disney Springs.
- The cancelled events were scheduled for:
- Burbank, CA at the Walt Disney Studios Lot, on Sunday, April 5th at 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM
- San Francisco, CA at the Walt Disney Family Museum on Tuesday, April 7th, at 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM
- Orlando, FL on April 25th, at AMC Disney Springs 24 at 10:00 AM
- Boston, MA on April 26th, at AMC Boston Common at 7:00 PM