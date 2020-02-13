D23 to Host “A Goofy Movie: On The Open Roadshow” in Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Film

by | Feb 13, 2020 3:46 PM Pacific Time

“Left or Right?” might be a question you find yourself asking yourself if you’re a D23 Gold or Gold Family Member who loves A Goofy Movie, as numerous event screenings of the film will take place on either coast in April.

What’s Happening:

  • D23 is going “on the open road” as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of A Goofy Movie with the official voice of Goofy and Disney Legend, Bill Farmer! From the Leaning Tower of Cheeza to Lester’s Possum Park, and Lake Destiny to the Powerline concert, take a trip down memory lane as we hop around the country and get goofy! The show will begin with a special presentation by Bill during which he’ll share some of his favorite memories from the first 25 years of the classic film, and then guests will sit back and experience the film “eye to eye” with the big screen! All guests will also receive an exclusive set of three pins created exclusively for this cross-country tour, celebrating some of Goofy and Max’s most iconic destinations!
  • The event will take place in:
    • Burbank, CA on Sunday, April 5, 2020:
      • 10 a.m. PST at The Walt Disney Studios and will last until approximately 12:30 p.m. PST. Check-in will begin at 9 a.m. PST. Ticketholders are asked not to arrive before 9 a.m. PST.
      • 2 p.m. PST at The Walt Disney Studios and will last until approximately 4:30 p.m. PST. Ticketholders are asked not to arrive before 1 p.m. PST.
    • San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, April 7, 2020:
      • 3 p.m. PST at The Walt Disney Family Museum and will last until approximately 5:30 p.m. PST. Ticketholders are asked not to arrive before 2:15 p.m. PST.
      • 7 p.m. PST at The Walt Disney Family Museum and will last until approximately 9:30 p.m. PST. Ticketholders are asked not to arrive before 6:15 p.m. PST.
    • Orlando, FL on Saturday, April 25, 2020:
      • 10 a.m. EST at AMC Disney Springs 24 and will last until approximately 12:30 p.m. EST. Ticketholders are asked not to arrive before 9:15 a.m. EST.
    • Boston, MA on Sunday, April 26, 2020:
      • 7 p.m. EST at AMC Boston Common and will last until approximately 9:30 p.m. EST. Ticketholders are asked not to arrive before 6:15 p.m. EST.
  • For those D23 Members who want to attend at the Walt Disney Studios lot or in San Francisco can expect to pay $55 per person (plus $7 processing fee), while those attending in Boston or Walt Disney World will find tickets for $49 per person (plus $7 processing fee). Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST.
  • The event is open only to D23 Gold and Gold Family Members.

 
 
Comments

