Disney Shares 25 Fun Facts in Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of “A Goofy Movie”

Today marks the official 25th Anniversary of A Goofy Movie, and Disney’s YouTube Channel has revealed some fun facts about the animated film.
What’s happening:
- Disney is in full celebration mode for the anniversary of A Goofy Movie. To commemorate this special occasion, Disney shared a video featuring 25 facts about the film.
- Did you know, Mickey and Donald make a cameo in the movie? They can be seen hitchhiking their way to California!
Check out the video for even more fun facts:
More Goofy fun:
- This week, D23 is presenting a full lineup of online events and posts all about Goofy, Max, Pete, PJ, and the impact this film had on Disney fans. The event will wrap up on April 10th with a cast reunion followed by a virtual viewing party.
- If you haven’t yet seen A Goofy Movie, what are you waiting for?! It just so happens to be our LP Disney+ Pick of the Day!
#LPDisneyPlusPick 4/7/20: It's the 25th anniversary of "A Goofy Movie!!!" Wear your Powerline tour t-shirt and stream this fan favorite today on #DisneyPlus https://t.co/OgJZ1I7qVq pic.twitter.com/Y0sIeMxeTg
