Disney Shares 25 Fun Facts in Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of “A Goofy Movie”

Today marks the official 25th Anniversary of A Goofy Movie, and Disney’s YouTube Channel has revealed some fun facts about the animated film.

What’s happening:

Disney is in full celebration mode for the anniversary of A Goofy Movie . To commemorate this special occasion, Disney shared a video featuring 25 facts about the film.

Did you know, Mickey and Donald make a cameo in the movie? They can be seen hitchhiking their way to California!

Check out the video for even more fun facts:

More Goofy fun:

This week, D23 is presenting a full lineup of online events

If you haven’t yet seen A Goofy Movie, what are you waiting for?! It just so happens to be our LP Disney+ Pick of the Day!

#LPDisneyPlusPick 4/7/20: It's the 25th anniversary of "A Goofy Movie!!!" Wear your Powerline tour t-shirt and stream this fan favorite today on #DisneyPlus https://t.co/OgJZ1I7qVq pic.twitter.com/Y0sIeMxeTg — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) April 7, 2020