Bret Iwan Shows Fans of “A Goofy Movie” How To Build Their Own Leaning Tower of Cheeza

The voice of Mickey Mouse himself, Bret Iwan, has taken to Youtube to show off how to make one of the most memorable features from 1995’s A Goofy Movie, The “Leaning Tower of Cheeza!”
What’s Happening:
- Fans of 1995’s A Goofy Movie may remember a scene in the school’s office where Max and P.J.’s classmate, Bobby Zimmeruski (voiced by an uncredited Pauly Shore) built a stunning landmark out of some sprayable cheese, “The Leaning Tower of Cheeza.”
- Today, Bret Iwan, the voice of Mickey Mouse (and in his 90’s MMC Jacket!) has taken to Youtube to teach fans how to build their own Leaning Tower of Cheeza using some sprayable cheese as well as a base of crackers.
- Not only does Bret show us how to build the tower, he also shows us how to draw a quick Goofy using the sprayable treat, and gives us a fun fact about the film.
- This video is the latest in a series from D23: The Official Disney Fan Club in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the film.
- In recent days, they have posted lessons on how to draw Max as Powerline, shared highlights from the 2015 reunion, and shared 25 fun facts in honor of the 25th anniversary.
- This is all building up to an online reunion and watch party on April 10th, at 7:30 p.m. EST / 4:30 p.m. PST. “A Goofy Reunion: 25 Years of A Goofy Movie” will be a virtual viewing party to celebrate A Goofy Movie’s 25th anniversary, with never-before-heard stories from members of the film’s cast and creative team, including:
- Bill Farmer, voice of Goofy
- Jason Marsden, voice of Max
- Jenna von Oy, voice of Stacey
- Jim Cummings, voice of Pete
- Kevin Lima, director
- Jymn Magon, writer
- Bambi Moë, Music Producer
- David Z Rivkin, Music Producer
- The event will be immediately followed by “D23 A Goofy Movie Watch Party” at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST where viewers will set their clocks to 1995, and join a global party to watch the film “eye to eye” with your fellow Disney fans on Disney+, play along on virtual bingo cards, and live tweet and check out behind-the-scenes tidbits along the way!
- The D23 A Goofy Movie Road Trip may have been cancelled, but that hasn’t stopped Disney’s Official Fan Club from bringing the fun to audiences virtually!