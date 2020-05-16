Quiz: Magic Kingdom Frontierland (Disney Trivia Live!)

Disney Trivia Live! is our new live show on YouTube where you can play Disney trivia against other players live around the world. Tune in each week on Tuesday and Saturday at 10:30p Eastern / 7:30p Pacific on YouTube (be sure to subscribe and click the bell to be notified when we start). You can also watch our previous live broadcasts.
On May 12th, we did two contests live. Our first was all about the Frontierland in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. It was created by Gideon Moseley, 11 year old son of Laughing Place founders Doobie and Rebekah. Play it here:
Frontierland was at Walt Disney World on opening day
Which of these groups are all Magic Kingdom Frontierland attractions?
What year did Splash Mountain open?
In what order do you see these scenes in Splash Mountain?
How many people fit in a Splash Mountain log?
When did Big Thunder Mountain Railroad open?
How many lift hills does Big Thunder Mountain Railroad have?
What is the order you first see these Country Bear characters?
What Country Bear character is this?
What is the name of the mill on Tom Sawyer Island?
You can visit Fort Wilderness on Tom Sawyer Island.
It's called Fort Langhorn
Gideon is the son of LaughingPlace.com co-founders Doobie and Rebekah Moseley.