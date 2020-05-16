Quiz: Magic Kingdom Frontierland (Disney Trivia Live!)

Disney Trivia Live! is our new live show on YouTube where you can play Disney trivia against other players live around the world. Tune in each week on Tuesday and Saturday at 10:30p Eastern / 7:30p Pacific on YouTube (be sure to subscribe and click the bell to be notified when we start). You can also watch our previous live broadcasts.

On May 12th, we did two contests live. Our first was all about the Frontierland in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. It was created by Gideon Moseley, 11 year old son of Laughing Place founders Doobie and Rebekah. Play it here:

Frontierland was at Walt Disney World on opening day False True Continue >> Which of these groups are all Magic Kingdom Frontierland attractions? Calico Mine Train, Country Bear Jamboree Country Bear Jamboree, Splash Mountain Haunted Mansion, Country Bear Jamboree, Splash Mountain Haunted Mansion, Splash Mountain Continue >> What year did Splash Mountain open? 1982 1989 1971 1992 Continue >> In what order do you see these scenes in Splash Mountain? THE BIG DROPPPPP!, Geese Welcoming, Rabbit Farm, Brer Rabbit Jumping Geese Welcoming, Rabbit Farm, THE BIG DROPPPPP!, Brer Rabbit Jumping Geese Welcoming, Rabbit Farm, Brer Rabbit Jumping, THE BIG DROPPPPP! Geese Welcoming, Rabbit Farm, Brer Rabbit Jumping, THE BIG DROPPPPP! Continue >> How many people fit in a Splash Mountain log? 8 5 6 4 Continue >> When did Big Thunder Mountain Railroad open? 1980 1982 None of the above 1972 Continue >> How many lift hills does Big Thunder Mountain Railroad have? 8 3 1 2 Continue >> What is the order you first see these Country Bear characters? Trixie; Bunny, Bubbles and Beulah; Sammy; Henry Trixie; Henry; Bunny, Bubbles and Beulah; Sammy Henry; Trixie; Bunny, Bubbles and Beulah; Sammy Henry; Trixie; Sammy; Bunny, Bubbles and Beulah Continue >> What Country Bear character is this? Continue >> What is the name of the mill on Tom Sawyer Island? Harper's Mill Sawyer's Logging Fowler's Mill Sawyer's Mill Continue >> You can visit Fort Wilderness on Tom Sawyer Island. False True It's called Fort Langhorn Continue >> MK Frontierland Not too good Share your Results : Facebook MK Frontierland Not too bad Share your Results : Facebook MK Frontierland You're pretty good Share your Results : Facebook MK Frontierland Fantastic! Share your Results : Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Your first name : Your email address : I consent to having form collect my name and email! The form collects name and email so that we can add you to our newsletter list for project updates. Check out our privacy policy for the full story on how we protect and manage your submitted data! Show my results >> Please share this quiz to view your results . Facebook Powered by WP Quiz Pro PLAY AGAIN !

How did you do? Share and let your friends know.

